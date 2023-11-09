G2 Esports LEC 2024 roster confirmed

G2 Esports is undoubtedly one of the best and competitive teams in the League of Legends esports scene in the West. Currently participating in the LEC (League of Legends Europe, Middle East & Africa Championship), G2 Esports has a total of 12 national titles to its name. The League of Legends team also won the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) in 2019 and placed second at Worlds that same year.
In addition to its in-game prowess, G2 Esports is also known for its community involvement. The social media team works just as hard as the players and management, and the organization is one of the most entertaining brands in the world of esports.
In such a surprising move, G2 Esports posted a video featuring mid-laner and star player Rasmus.”Tapas” Borregaard Winther The video, titled “Farewell G2 Caps,” created a stir in the community during this heated League of Legend esports offseason.
G2 eSportsJebaits‘Farewell video of fans with caps
G2 Esports confirmed their initial roster for LEC 2024 via a social media post, which features a video in which Caps directly addresses fans. At first glance, many fans were caught off guard and led to believe that Caps would be leaving the team.
Caps said in the video: “It’s been an incredible journey and I really want to thank you so much for it. I know it won’t be easy for me to say this. It certainly isn’t, at least for me. But… I just have to say it. Leave. I’m leaving Berlin. I’m flying abroad; Taking my skills elsewhere.“
However, towards the end of the video, after being asked by team manager Romain Bigeard, Caps clarified: “I’m going home for the holidays. The division is over. The worlds are over. And we have to come back for the Winter Split. So see you then!“
The final card from the same video also indicates that it will run with the same roster for LEC 2024. The players in G2 Esports are as follows:
Sergeant “broken leaf” Çelik: Up
Martin”Oh!” Sundelin: Jungle
“Rasmo”Tapas“Borregaard Winther: Medium
Esteban”Hans Samá“Liv: carry
Miguel”mikyx“Mehle: Support
The 2023 World Cup was a difficult race for G2 Esports. While they started their campaign well by winning against Dplus KIA and Weibo Gaming, the team lost two consecutive games to Gen.G and NRG Esports. After this, the team seemed completely broken and lacking momentum and left the tournament very soon after losing to BiliBili Gaming.