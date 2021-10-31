G20, climate agreement: ceiling within 1.5 degrees and 100 billion fund. On coal, the deadline is half a century, but not 2050

With the toss of the coin a Trevi Fountain, the second day of the Summit of the Winds in Rome has begun. Today the G20 opens with the hope of reaching an agreement on climate change. At the center of yesterday, the agreement on global taxation of multinationals and the commitment to share doses of vaccines against the Covid with low-income countries.

Today’s negotiation opens concurrently with the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26 in Glasgow. The goal set by the European Union is to reach the zero emissions target by 2050, but Europe produces only 7-8% of emissions: for this reason, China, India and Russia are essential.

Further climate actions in draft this decade

“Take further action” on the climate “in this decade”. It is the commitment on which an agreement would have been found, in the context of the final declaration of the G20. There has been a lot of discussion about setting the date for further action, whether to write in the 1920s or leave it undefined. In the end, an agreement would have been reached – explain diplomatic sources – on the indication of “this decade”.

Final declaration draft

In the final declaration of the G20, the formula chosen, according to what is learned from sources close to the negotiations, is “half a century” for the goal of carbon neutrality and not 2050 as desired by some G20 countries. According to the sources, the compromise would have been to meet the situation of diversity among the countries that still need coal, including China. With this final declaration, it is explained, it aims at a common goal but with a bit of flexibility to take into account the different situations. According to what has been learned, the common goal of a reduction of the target from 2 to 1.5 degrees remains confirmed and also the commitment to bring climate financing to 100 billion. In the final declaration there is also the agreement on vaccines and solidarity with the countries of the South and on the global tax.

Negotiations on coal are underway

“We need to accelerate the elimination of coal and invest more in renewable energy,” said Draghi. Negotiations in view of the

final declaration “are still pending” regarding coal and in particular regarding “the end of financing of coal plants and the carbon exit”. This is reported by sources who explain that many G20 countries continue to use coal. On the rest of the points the final declaration would be finalized.

Biden to Erdogan: “Rushing actions are not good”

“Hasty actions will bring no benefit to US-Turkish relations”. US President Joe Biden told Recep Tayyip Erdogan in their bilateral meeting, according to a US official at the Cnn. In the ‘photo opportunity’ before the interview, Biden said he hoped to have a “good conversation” with the Turkish president. Biden then stressed that Washington remains “concerned” about Ankara’s possession of the Russian S-400 missile system, defined as “an important ally within NATO”.

Draghi: “Climate, insufficient steps”

“The steps approved so far are insufficient”. Prime Minister Mario Draghi said this, opening the session “Climate change and the environment. The threats to our prosperity posed by climate change put our future at risk: we can act now or regret it later”. Draghi recalled that if we do not hurry to implement a serious fight against climate change “the consequences could be catastrophic”, for this reason “they must be put into action”. “Yesterday I talked about the need for a multilateral response”: in this case “the climate issue involves the whole world”. “As the G20 we have a responsibility to show leadership and lead the world towards a more sustainable future.”

The Elysée: “Good hopes for the climate”

There are “good hopes” of arriving at a “text conforming to our ambitions” on climate and ecological transition. Elysée sources make it known to the G20 in Rome.

Draghi: “Contain rising temperatures to 1.5 ° because science says so”

The G20 sets as its goal the containment of the increase in global temperatures within 1.5 degrees and not two “because that’s what science says”, the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said today, opening the second day of the G20’s work . In his speech, the commitment in defense of the planet, at the center today also in Glasgow, Scotland, of the COP26 conference of the United Nations which opens today. According to the head of the Italian government, “the latest report by the UN intergovernmental panel on climate change shows that to avoid catastrophic consequences we must immediately implement significant and rapid cuts in emissions”. Draghi added: “We must listen to the warnings coming from the global scientific community; fight the climate crisis in this decade; honor the Paris Agreement and the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development”.

Macron-Johnson, agreement on fishing descalation

Emmanuel Macron and Boris Johnson have decided to implement measures “in the next few days” that will lead to the de-escalation of the “important tensions” between the two countries, regarding fishing licenses in the Channel. This was reported by Elysée sources on the sidelines of the G20. Macron, however, stressed that Paris expects “London to follow the rules” “without exception”.

US-China summit concluded

The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made it known “clear and loud”, he reports Reuters, to the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that the United States opposes the actions taken by Beijing in the Taiwan Strait. During a one-hour meeting with Wang on the sidelines of the summit, Blinken made it clear that Washington opposes any unilateral change by Beijing to the status quo, a US Department official told Reuters. He added that both sides recognized that opening up the lines of communication is a priority.

EU sources, night of work for the Sherpas on the climate

They are still at work and applause comes from the room where they are gathered. The G20 sherpas “negotiated all night, especially on the climate dossier, some of them had not left the conference center until half an hour ago” where the summit is held, we learn from qualified European sources on the sidelines of the summit.

I Venti at the Trevi Fountain before construction begins

The leaders of the world in the heart of Rome for the traditional and propitiatory coin toss, the initial event of the second and final day of the G20, led by Mario Draghi to be the host. The surrounding area was completely armored, with an impressive array of police forces. The small staircase leading to the pool was covered with a blue cloth, and at the beginning of the descent the leaders were welcomed by two carabinieri in full uniform. The rite of the coin, of uncertain origin, arises from the legend according to which to be sure to get back on the Eternal City it is necessary to throw a coin into the eighteenth-century fountain, from behind, and then immediately turn around to try to see it before it disappears in the water.

Dawn of Boris Johnson: visit to the Imperial Forums

After yesterday’s surprise visit to the Colosseum, the British Prime Minister began the day in the ruins of ancient Rome today as well. Johnson has granted himself a private visit at dawn to the Imperial Forums, he learns from diplomatic sources, and then joins the other leaders at the Trevi Fountain. The premier has a strong link with classical culture.