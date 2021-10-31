G20, climate agreement reached: maximum global warming ceiling set at 1.5 degrees

The agreement on climate change at the G20 summit underway in Rome has come to an end: the agreement to limit the increase in global temperature to 1.5 degrees. TheHandle from diplomatic sources. After the agreements on the minimum tax and the push for the worldwide vaccination campaign, the agreement on the agreement was one of the highlights of the summit and which was missed yesterday. The negotiations to reach an agreement on the final declaration, with the climate issue as the most problematic of all, went on all night. According to some sources, the final declaration of the G20 in Rome referred to the “mid-century” deadline for achieving the “zero emissions” goal. The agreement on the deadline was not reached at the end but Prime Minister Draghi said he was confident that it will be reached “gradually” anyway.

Sources in the Elysée also confirm the 100 billion climate fund to support developing countries: the commitment would then be to “take further action” on the climate “in this decade”. The world leaders of the G20 represent over 80% of world GDP and 60% of the planet’s population. The second day of the G20 summit in Rome opened this morning with the walk of world leaders to the Trevi Fountain and the traditional toss of coins (all 1 euro and minted in Italy, those with the Vitruvian Man, symbol of the G20). The proceedings resumed at 10:30 with a session dedicated to the role of the private sector in the fight against climate change.

“The Cop26 conference that starts tomorrow in Glasgow is our last chance to save the planet,” he said Prince Charles in his speech – We must transform beautiful words into even more beautiful actions ”. The same tone from the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi: we must act on the climate now “or we will have disastrous consequences” and therefore “the fight against the climate is the challenge of our time. Either we act now and address the costs of the transition and manage to make it more sustainable or we postpone and risk paying a higher price later.. The Italian presidency of the G20 wants to push economic growth and make it more sustainable: we owe it to citizens, the planet and future generations ”.

Also in the morning the bilateral between the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the French President Emmanuel Macron – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping were absent. Following the second session “Climate Change and Environment” and the third session “Sustainable Development”. At 3.40 pm the final session of the summit and, to follow, the press conference of Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The premier also has two bilateral plans: with the prime minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau and with the minister of foreign affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi.

The commitment made on the coronavirus front concerns the goal of reaching 70% of the world population with vaccines by mid-2022. Green light also to the new global tax system that establishes a minimum taxation on profits of 15% for companies. The US and the European Union have also reached an agreement to eliminate some tariffs on the import of steel and aluminum: an agreement that allows “limited volumes” to enter the United States without duties and therefore Brussels will drop its tariffs on American goods. The end of the “protectionism of the past few years” for Draghi.

It reads in the final draft: “To help advance the goals of vaccinating at least 40% of the population in all countries by the end of 2021 and 70% by mid-2022, we will take steps to help increase the supply of vaccines and products and tools medical essentials in developing countries and remove related procurement and financing constraints – and therefore – We will strengthen strategies to support research and development, as well as to ensure their rapid and equitable production and distribution around the world ”. G20 leaders will pledge to support efforts to reduce the time it takes to develop new vaccines, drugs and tests in the event of new pandemics to 100 days. Protests and demonstrations meanwhile in the center of Rome: Climate Camp activists blocked traffic in via IV Novembre while others were chained to the gates of the Forum of Trajan.

Antonio Lamorte