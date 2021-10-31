G20, Draghi: “We filled the words with substance. We managed to bring China and Russia to our side. It was not taken for granted”

“The G20 was a success”. The assessment of the Prime Minister is decided, Mario Draghi, of the summit that has just ended in Rome onclimate emergency. A summit that, he says, has brought several benefits, albeit “It wasn’t easy”. Among these, the premier mentions the reform of international taxation “That we have tried to do for years without success”, il limit of 1.5 C ° of average global warming which “Improves the Paris Accords”, in addition to “leading some skeptical countries to common positions on decarbonization“, With evident reference to Russia and especially, China.

The first success that Draghi wants to underline is the maximum limit of the rise in global average temperatures, set at 1.5C °: “In terms of climate, for the first time, the G20 countries have committed themselves to keeping within reach the goal of containing overheating below 1.5 degrees with immediate actions and medium-term commitmentsHe said during his final press conference. Adding that “public funding” to the construction of new coal plants “They will not go beyond the end of this year”.

But the question of zero emissions and the resistance shown by China and Russia, which they did not accept the 2050 deadline projecting the objective to the next decade, they were the main theme of the questions posed by journalists to Prime Minister Draghi who, however, said he was satisfied, even showing himself surprised by the openness he said was shown by the two governments. “From China until a few days ago I expected a more rigid attitude, there was the will to grasp a more future-oriented language that in the past – added Draghi – Russia and China have accepted the scientific evidence of 1.5 ° C, which involves considerable sacrifices, they are not easy commitments to keep. China produces 50% ofsteel worldwide, many plants go to coal, it is a difficult transition ”. And on the limit to 2050 he adds: “Compared to the previous situation, the commitment is a little more towards 2050 in the language of the press release. It is not accurate, but it was absent before. There has been a shift with a language richer in hope even by the countries that until now had said no ”.

And this understanding was possible, he explains, only thanks to an approach based on multilateralism which involved all the powers present: “At the G20 we saw countries that approached the positions of others with the right language. I thank Ambassador Mattiolo and all the Sherpas for the work done. Something has changed at the G20, ie that without cooperation we do not go forward e the best cooperation we know of is multilateralism, with rules written long ago and have guaranteed us prosperity. The rules to be changed must be changed together ”. And he gives an example: “For the first time in a G20 document in paragraph 30 we find a sentence that speaks of mechanisms for setting coal prices. We call upon the various components of the G20 to act in accordance with their mandates to achieve these objectives and an appropriate mix for economies with low greenhouse gas emissions setting a target for the poorest countries. The engagement that has given rise to the change is the awareness that any progress compared to the past together with the promise of help from the richer countries makes sense. It is one of the cases in which both China and Russia have decided to change their position ”.

Draghi, who strongly wanted this summit, also recalls the commitment made towards the Poorer countries of the world: “We have laid the foundation for one fairer recovery and found new ways to support countries around the world, 609 billion on the basis of special drawing rights, they are dedicated for the first time to the most vulnerable countries “.

He then underlined thetripled commitment by theItaly and a summit that “He filled the words with substance” and the “bla bla bla”. It is a positive balance that made by the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, at the end of the works of G20 on the climate that was held in Rome. The premier spoke first of all of the steps forward that will be made by the government of Rome, with “Italy that will triple its financial commitment to 1.4 billion a year for the next 5 years “for the green climate fund.

“At this summit we made sure that our dreams are still alive but now we must make sure we turn them into facts – said Draghi at a press conference – I want to thank the activists that keep us on the right course. Many say they are tired of blah blah, I believe this summit was full of substance. We have filled the words with substance ”.

And the prime minister then goes into the specifics of the results obtained, explaining that “we have committed considerable resources, we have kept these commitments and we have ensured that our dreams are still alive and are making progress. We will be judged for what we do, not for what we say ”, he added, taking up the words of several leaders. And then he promised: “We are proud” of the results obtained at the G20 but “it is only the beginning”.