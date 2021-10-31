G20, here are the report cards of the eight leaders – Corriere.it

from Paolo Valentino, drawings by Emilio Giannelli

Mario Draghi, Joe Biden, Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz, Emmanuel Macron, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the two great absentees Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin

Mario Draghi: vote 9. The premier weaver who consolidates the new balance back on mission, the prime minister, ten years after saving the euro. This time to consolidate the new multilateral order. And when asked if even now to do whatever it takes, Draghi is shy: easy to suggest difficult things, very difficult to do them. This is the first step in a long and complex transition. Of course, not all expectations have been fulfilled regarding the climate, but it had never happened that the goal of limiting overheating to 1.5 degrees within half a century was written in black and white on a press release from G20

: We listened to the point of view of others, sharing ambitions. But the premier weaver has also brought to fruition the Global minimum tax, the new Special Drawing Rights of the IMF (650 billion dollars) in favor of the poorest countries, aid for 100 billion euros for ecological reconversion. It is difficult to deny the success of the G20. Vote 9.

Joe Biden: vote 8.5. Dialogue abroad to strengthen yourself in the challenges at home (by Viviana Mazza)



Was arrived in Rome on Friday, leaving Washington late in hopes of seeing his public spending and climate plan approved in Congress. He had halved it but it hadn’t helped. Yet not as a halved president that Joe Biden was welcomed in Rome, so much so that a CNN commentator suggested that if more Americans watched the G20 perhaps this could help the president get back in the polls. Biden loves foreign policy and during the G20 he constantly tried to sell it to Americans focused on domestic issues, pointing out the benefits of foreign policy for the middle class. it is true – as he himself pointed out – that the world continues to seek America: not only allies but also rivals. And Biden showed that dialogue is a way to avoid surprises that could derail his priorities, which remain competition with China and an internal agenda with a myriad of challenges. Rated 8.5.

Angela Merkel and Olaf Scholz: vote 10. The average queen mother hides and blesses the heir Like the diva of Sunset Boulevard on a visit to the studios that for years saw her as a protagonist among the applause of the workers, the German chancellor at the G20 came above all to say goodbye in style and give her blessing to her probable successor. Olaf Scholz was his Doppelgnger at all moments of the summit: We wanted to emphasize that he is very likely to be the next chancellor, Merkel said. More queen-mother than sovereign, the lady of Berlin willingly left Mario Draghi the role of champion of the new multilateral order. His contribution in favor of the final result, however, he gave it in the shadows, working among others on Erdogan. Now Merkel can make St. Paul’s motto her own: Bono certamen certivi, fidem servavi, cursum finishedvi, I have fought a good fight, I have kept the faith, I have completed my journey. As Draghi told her: We will treasure your legacy. Vote 10. Loading... Advertisements

Emmanuel Macron: vote 7. The distracted president, first there is the defense of grandeur The French president was distracted with respect to the issues of the Roman summit. Two problems plagued him: France’s lost honor in the face of American rudeness on the Aukus, the United States’ agreement with the United Kingdom and Australia on nuclear submarines. And the dispute over British infringements of fishing rights in French waters. In the first case a single word – clumsy, clumsy – pronounced by Joe Biden to justify the style (but not the substance) of his Administration, sufficient to save the grandeur French. To Macron’s credit, he wrested support from the head of the White House for the creation of a European defense. In the second, the meeting with Boris Johnson only served to lower the tension: but London has not changed position, there quarrels remains and Paris leaves open the possibility of launching retaliatory measures. On the contents of the G20, Emmanuel Macron followed the lead of Mario Draghi. Grade 7.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan: vote 8. The Figaro of the summit, sought by all on the hottest dossiers Everyone asks me, everyone wants me / Women, boys, old men and girls / One at a time for charity. Like Rossini’s Figaro, the Sultan was, together with the landlord, the other star of the G20. Everyone wanted to see him: Draghi, Biden, Macron, Boris Johnson and even Ursula von der Leyen, who remained standing in Ankara in April because Erdogan had not provided a chair for her. The Turkish president is an unavoidable interlocutor on all the hottest dossiers: Afghanistan and NATO, migratory flows, Libya and the Balkans. He, as a true neo-Ottoman, has alternated blandishments and veiled threats, concessions and overstitching. He promised to consider the Franco-Italian Samp-T missile defense system, cashed in an opening from Biden on the purchase of American F-16s, said Turkey has no plans to open its doors to a new wave of Afghan refugees. But like the Figaro, the Sultan too, now here, now there. Vote 8.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin: without a vote. Far and near, so they claim their conditions So far, so close. As distant deities, the two stone guests appeared only on the screen. A way to move without moving, to participate in the G20 without staying in it all the way. The Chinese and Russian presidents have claimed leadership in decarbonisation, ignoring the fact that their two countries are among the largest producers of harmful emissions in the world. The positive thing is that they signed the final communiqué, even if Xi Jinping and Putin reiterated that for China and Russia the last date on which to measure the limit of 1.5 degrees of overheating is 2060. And even if Beijing agrees to end the financing of coal-fired power plants abroad, currently refuses any date to shut down domestic ones. As for multilateralism, Xi and Putin support it, but to oppose small groups, false democracy, the new cold war. Whatever the grammar, without China and Russia there is no climate salvation. Without vote.