G20, how much does it cost to stay in hotels chosen by politicians

The annual summit meeting of the G20 in Rome aims to promote global economic cooperation. For this reason, political leaders and senior officials gathered in the capital to participate in more or less formal meetings and diplomatic activities concerning important issues such as climate change, the global supply chain, the pandemic and taxes (here, for example, the decision taken on the much discussed global tax).

G20 in Rome: maximum security and closed roads to welcome political leaders

The organization of such an event, for obvious reasons, requires a considerable use of resources and energy. From protection to logistics, the EUR of Rome – in the beating heart of the Cloud – has been equipped and limited to an area of maximum safety of 10 kilometers (with closed roads, parking bans and deviated routes that have affected a large part of the metropolitan area of ​​the city).

Not only has the work area been adapted and transformed to accommodate political leaders. For the stays of the Heads of State who have chosen to remain in Rome, in fact, have been chosen the best hotels, who made every effort to welcome all the guests of the G20 (including staff and accompanying persons) in the best possible way. Just think they have been 4,000 reserved rooms in Rome in the days preceding the event.

How much does it cost a night in the hotels where the leaders stay

The hotels chosen by leaders attending the G20 (for which a special tour of the capital has also been reserved) are all luxury facilities, located between Via Veneto and the Pinciano, practically in the center of the living room of Rome.

We at QuiFinanza have tried to do the math and, relying on the best known and most used online travel agencies in Italy, we have managed to set up a real price list.

How much does it cost a night in the luxury hotels chosen by the G20 politicians in Rome?

The most expensive hotels

At the Hotel de Russie, where they are staying Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer, but also the President of the European Council Charles Michel, the President of the US Financial Stability Council Randal Quarles and the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, a standard single room costs from 1,180 to 1,200 euros about a night. For a double room the prices go up to 1,400 / 1,500 euros per night, until you get to 2 thousand euros for a junior suite it’s almost 4 thousand euros per night for an executive suite.

At the Rome Marriott Grand Hotel Flora, instead, the Australian premier Scott Morrison is staying (from 300 to 600 euros per night), while the Sultan of Brunei chose the Eden – Dorchester Collection hotel, where a room costs no less than 1,200 euros, with the prices of a classic suite ranging around 2,900 / 3,000 euros per night.

At Villa Grippina Gran Melià, where a standard double room costs around 400 to 680 euros per night, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stays instead. The prices in this case are higher for those who decide to stay in a suite: you go from 650 / 1,000 euros for a junior suite, ai 1,200 / 1,600 euros for a master suite, up to almost 5 thousand euros per night for a suite with a private pool (able to accommodate a maximum of six people inside).

Not even the Turkish president has given up on luxury Erdogan, who chose The St. Regis Rome hotel, where a room for one night costs no less than a thousand euros. For the suites then the prices double, about 2,000 / 2,200 euros per night, up to – depending on the services chosen – to 2,300 / 2,500 euros per night.

The least expensive hotels

The French president Macron with his wife Brigitte instead they stay at the Sofitel Roma Villa Borghese, where a double room for one night costs between 400 and 600 euros. Prices go up to more than a thousand euros per night (from about 1,000 to 1,300) for a suite. Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian also chose to stay here.

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson stay at The Westin Excelsion Rome hotel in via Veneto, where a double room costs from 500 the 800 euros per night.

At the Grand Hotel De La Minerv you will find the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte. In the same structure is Queen Maxima Zorreguieta, engaged in the G20 as a special advocate for the Secretary General of the United Nations. Here a room, for one night and during this period, costs from 230 to 450 euros approximately per night.

We were unable to trace the exact prices of the stays chosen by the instead Prince Charles and US President Joe Biden, the latter arrived from America together with his wife – as well as first lady – Jill Tracy Jacob (who met Mario Draghi’s wife, Serena Cappello). The heir of Queen Elizabeth, specifically, decided to stay at Villa Wolkonsky, near Piazza Maggiore. While the Bidens have opted for Villa Taverna in the Pinciano district.

Disclaimer: It must be said, in conclusion, that the above costs are the result of an average, they are not precise or non-variable prices. The same figures, in fact, could tend upwards or downwards depending on the periods chosen, the availability of the structure, as well as the extra services requested by guests. The same offers of the agencies may also vary according to the agreements made with those who organize a trip or an event. The estimates of QuiFinanza, in fact, are the result of one simulated booking, carried out in the period 30/31 October for stays of a single night made between 30 October 2021 and 2 November 2021.