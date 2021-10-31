G20 in Rome, Putin and Xi spoil the climate

It is the G20 of reconciliation between leaders, of the ‘party’ in the sun of Rome, of the display of victories acquired or within reach: the anti-Covid vaccination, with the shared goal of reaching 40% of the global population by the end of the year and at least 70% by 2022, established by the WHO, quoted by Draghi today; the minimum global tax for multinationals, ratified today following the agreement signed in the OECD headquarters. And even in the air there is a possible announcement of agreement between the EU and the US on tariffs on steel and aluminum, to end the ‘war’ that began in the Trump era.

Draghi makes ‘peace’ with Erdogan after the sentence on the “dictator that is needed”, pronounced in April, in the comment of Sofagate, the rudeness to Ursula von der Leyen, who was left without a chair at the EU-Turkey summit. Even today it is the president of the European Commission who agrees to meet the Turkish president and shake his hand, accompanied by the Commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni. Everything happens in Rome, on the sidelines of the G20, after Emmanuel Macron signed peace with Joe Biden yesterday in the capital after the submarine crisis and, who knows, tomorrow he could do the same with Boris Johnson after the scallop war.

But the problems on the table remain the same and surface in the remote connections of Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, linked from Moscow and Beijing. They seem to agree to spoil the climate, with similar demands, such as mutual recognition of vaccines, our Pfizer & companies and their Sputnik and Sinovac. In the backstage, however, the negotiations between the Sherpas on the fight against climate change continue, in view of the discussion between the leaders tomorrow. But there are no steps forward, only “vague commitments”. “It will be another long night,” diplomatic sources tell us, while the risk is high that this G20 will not be able to leave a great legacy at the UN conference on the environment that begins in Glasgow tomorrow.

Putin begins to ask for the mutual recognition of vaccines and related ‘green passes’. “I would like to draw your attention to the fact that, despite the decisions of the G20, access to vaccines and other vital resources is not yet granted to all countries that need them. This – says Moscow – is caused by unfair competition, protectionism and the refusal by some countries, including G20 members, to mutually recognize vaccines and vaccination certificates ”.

Xi Jinping makes the same request for “mutual recognition” of all vaccines that have received emergency clearance. But the leader of Beijing goes further: he accuses the West of exploiting the pandemic in an anti-Chinese function. “The stigmatization of Covid-19 and the politicization of the tracing of its origin go against the spirit of solidarity towards the pandemic”, says Xi Jinping, calling for a “scientific approach” and “true multilateralism” for the construction of a “community with a shared future for humanity “. The reference is to investigations into the origins of the SarsCov2 virus, which WHO would like to continue to search in Wuhan. “Creating small artificial circles or even drawing lines with ideology”, are his words, “will only create barriers, increase obstacles and damage scientific and technological innovation”.

“Multilateralism is the best answer to the problems we see today – are the words of Draghi at the summit – In many ways it is the only possible answer, from the pandemic, to the climate, to taxation. It is not an option. We must overcome our differences and rediscover the spirit of this forum ”.

The physical absence of Putin and Xi Jinping in Rome seems to be the only discordant note of this summit and at the same time the real mirror of the fault line of tensions that crosses the G20. As the leaders tackle the two work sessions on health and economics, on the agenda of this first day of the summit, the Sherpas of the 20 continue with negotiations to wrest commitments for climate neutrality from countries so far recalcitrant. From China itself, in Rome there is the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi – who stands out above all for his tone that is anything but diplomatic when he assures that “whoever interferes in Taiwan will pay a price” – to Russia, which has sent the counterpart Sergej Lavrov. As far as India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in Rome, who yesterday met Draghi in a long bilateral meeting at Palazzo Chigi. And then Brazil, present Jair Bolsonaro, whose hand Draghi does not shake (he is not vaccinated). Among other things, the Brazilian leader is talked about because he is caught in a private chat with Erdogan – someone puts his video online – in which he pretends that everything is fine in his country, from the pandemic to the economy: “It’s the media that attack… “. Not a great figure.

Here, but the discussions in Rome may not produce the desired results on the fight against climate change, which is central to relaunching the economy of the near future. Leaders risk leaving Italy for Scotland with a baggage empty of agreements or progress. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is desperate, the first interested, in addition to Draghi who holds the presidency of the G20, to reach milestones at the COP26 held in the United Kingdom (albeit in Scotland). “A failure of the conference on the environment could lead to mass migration and food shortages”, is the alarm of Johnson, gloomy in his approach when he is interviewed at no less than at the Colosseum, where even the first ladies and first gentlemen in the in the afternoon they are accompanied on a visit by Draghi’s wife, Serenella Cappello. “Wonderful” work, the Colosseum is also “a very powerful metaphor of the risk for humanity, the risk of arrogance – says Johnson – Human beings think that progress is always mono-directional, that things always go towards a meaning with technology. In the fifth century AD, progress has stopped and we have come to live a dark and dark era. Let’s hope it doesn’t happen again ”.

At the G20 the hope is to get something on the table of the so-called ‘climate finance’, aid to poor and emerging countries, which therefore pollute because they are still totally dependent on coal, on fossil sources. In fact, Xi Jinping insists on this point. The Chinese leader urges developed countries to lead by example in reducing emissions, accepting “fully the particular difficulties and concerns of developing countries”, respecting funding commitments, such as the supply of technology, capacity building and other types of support. “This is of fundamental importance for the success of the next COP26,” says Xi.