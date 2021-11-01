G20 in Rome, the hotels thank. Boom in sight in 2022- Corriere.it
For the greats of the earth, the doors of the great Roman hotels are opened which, despite imposing security measures, have left intact the charm of the suites and the views of Rome. There are over 4 thousand rooms reserved for delegations, and, minus the president of the United States Joe Biden who with his wife Jill Tracy and the Secretary of State Antony Blinde will stay in the beautiful Villa Taverna ai Parioli, residence of the American ambassador, or that of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro who with his wife Michelle opted for the embassy of your country, the imposing building in Piazza Navona, the other heads of state or government will sleep in the five stars of the capital, almost all between the Pinciano, via Veneto and the center.
They have chosen the refinements ofDe Russie hotel in via del Babuino the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer, and thus the president of the European Council Charles Michel and the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Long. Many, on the other hand, preferred the way of the Dolce Vita: the British premier Boris Johnson will be staying at The Westin Excelsior in via Veneto; like him the prime minister of India Narendra Modi, and the president of South Korea Monn Jae. The Australian Scott Morrison chose the Flora, again in via Veneto, where al Regina Baglioni the Argentine delegation led by Alberto Fernndez. The French president Emmanuel Macron with his wife Brigitte and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian have chosen a French chain and will sleep at Sofitel of via Lombardia. Sultan of Brunei he opted for‘Eden in via Ludovisi, which moreover belongs to him, while the Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will go to the Princes’ Park, Pinciano.
The Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and the Japanese Deputy Minister Suzuki will be based in the same hotel. The Turkish president Recep Erdogan at The St. Regis in via Vittorio Emanuele Orlando; while the Canadian premier Justin Trudeau will sleep at the Palazzo Naiadi in Piazza della Repubblica. To the Villa Agrippina Gran Meli the Spanish premier arrived at the Janiculum Pedro Sanchez, while the director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva will be al Grand Hotel Palace in via Veneto. The Bernini Bristol in Piazza Barberini was chosen by the President of Rwanda Paul Kagame, while the Queen of Holland Maxima Zorreguieta, engaged in the G20 as special advocate of the United Nations Secretary General, will host the Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte and the President of the Commission. Europea Ursula von der Leyen at the Grand Hotel de La Minerve in Piazza della Minerva. For the delegation of Saudi Arabia the Rome Cavalieri in Monte Mario. It will be a great showcase for Roman hotels, says the president of Federalberghi Giuseppe Roscioli, because the images will go all over the world. And we hope that what happened after the Jubilee will be repeated: the following year we had 15% more bookings.
30 October 2021 | 07:24
