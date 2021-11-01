G20 in Rome, the hotels thank. Boom in sight in 2022- Corriere.it

For the greats of the earth, the doors of the great Roman hotels are opened which, despite imposing security measures, have left intact the charm of the suites and the views of Rome. There are over 4 thousand rooms reserved for delegations, and, minus the president of the United States Joe Biden who with his wife Jill Tracy and the Secretary of State Antony Blinde will stay in the beautiful Villa Taverna ai Parioli, residence of the American ambassador, or that of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro who with his wife Michelle opted for the embassy of your country, the imposing building in Piazza Navona, the other heads of state or government will sleep in the five stars of the capital, almost all between the Pinciano, via Veneto and the center.

They have chosen the refinements ofDe Russie hotel in via del Babuino the German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer, and thus the president of the European Council Charles Michel and the Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Long. Many, on the other hand, preferred the way of the Dolce Vita: the British premier Boris Johnson will be staying at The Westin Excelsior in via Veneto; like him the prime minister of India Narendra Modi, and the president of South Korea Monn Jae. The Australian Scott Morrison chose the Flora, again in via Veneto, where al Regina Baglioni the Argentine delegation led by Alberto Fernndez. The French president Emmanuel Macron with his wife Brigitte and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian have chosen a French chain and will sleep at Sofitel of via Lombardia. Sultan of Brunei he opted for‘Eden in via Ludovisi, which moreover belongs to him, while the Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov will go to the Princes’ Park, Pinciano.



