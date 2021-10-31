G20 in Rome, what the world leaders decided in the final document

In the final document of the G20 in Rome, in view of the opening of Cop26 in Glasgow, some points agreed by world leaders were set: the commitment to contain the increase in temperatures by 1.5 degrees, the deadline to guarantee the neutrality of greenhouse gas emissions (around 2050), the stop to the construction of coal plants abroad.

The G20 in Rome is about to end. The summit that brought together the leaders of the 20 richest countries in the world in Rome led to an agreement to contain global warming, also in view of the opening of COP26 in Scotland: “We are committed to significantly reduce our collective greenhouse gas emissions, taking into account national circumstances and respecting our NDCs (the commitments made by each country)”, reads the final statement of the G20. This clarification is a victory for emerging countries, which do not intend to make too drastic commitments not to slow down their economic growth.

“We recognize that methane emissions make a significant contribution to climate change and we recognize, based on national circumstances, that its reduction may be one of the fastest, most feasible and cost-effective ways to limit it.” The passage “to national circumstances” is one concession to Russia, for which methane is an economic and strategic pillar.

The document specifies that the leaders intend to increase “efforts to gradually eliminate and rationalize, in the medium term, subsidies to inefficient fossil fuels”.

G20, coin toss at the Trevi Fountain for world leaders

The fundamental principle, recalled by all leaders during the G20 climate session, is that of “common but differentiated” responsibilities by countries, underlining the need to help emerging and low-income countries in particular to cope with the costs of transition.

Efforts to limit emissions to 1.5 degrees

The G20 countries remain “committed to the Paris Agreement to keep the global temperature rise below 2 degrees and to continue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees “. We read in the final document of the Rome summit. Leaders acknowledge “that the impacts of climate change at 1.5 ° C are much lower than at 2 ° C. Keeping the 1.5 ° C target at hand will require meaningful and effective action and commitment from all Villages”.

Mid-century zero emissions

AND “mid-century” the deadline indicated in the final document of the G20 for the zero emissions target. However, the agreement on the date of 2050 has jumped, but the limit is roughly set in the middle of the century: “In or around the middle of the century”, would be the wording of the text. The main obstacles to defining a precise deadline were China, which asked to move the target to 2060, and India, which does not intend to make specific commitments. It should be emphasized that the document speaks of “recognition of key relevance”, a soft formula that does not refer to binding commitments.

Stop financing coal-fired power plants

In the final text there is also the stop to the construction of new coal plants, by 2021. But we are only talking about those abroad: “We will end international public funding for new and uninterrupted coal power production overseas by the end of 2021”, reads the final statements. In the text though the date of the abandonment of coal at the national level is not indicated.

70% of the world population vaccinated by 2022

G20 leaders will strive to ensure timely, equitable and universal access to safe and effective vaccines, particularly to low- and middle-income countries, and by confirming the goal of vaccinating at least 40% of the world’s population in 2021, and ili 70% by the end of 2022. To help achieve this goal “We will take steps to help increase the supply of vaccines and essential medical products and tools to developing countries and remove related supply and funding constraints.”

“We will strengthen strategies to support research and development, as well as to ensure their rapid and equitable production and distribution around the world.”, we still read.

Full inclusion of migrants

“The impact of the pandemic has confronted us with new migration challenges in our globalized economies. We are committed to taking steps to support the full inclusion of migrants, including workers, and refugees, in the spirit of international cooperation. and in line with national policies, legislation and circumstances, ensuring full respect for their fundamental rights and freedoms regardless of their migration status “, we read in the draft of the G20 Final Declaration.

Leaders stress the need for “preventing irregular migratory flows and smuggling of migrants, as part of a comprehensive approach for safe, orderly and regular migration, while responding to humanitarian needs and the root causes of displacement”. Noting the 2021 Annual Report on Trends and Policies in International Migration and Forced Displacement, concludes the statement, “we will continue the dialogue on migration and forced displacement in future presidencies”.

$ 100 billion fund for developing countries

In the draft of the final G20 declaration, developed countries confirm their commitment to mobilize $ 100 billion annually from 2020 to 2025 to support the energy transition of emerging economies.

Reduce vaccine development to 100 days in case of pandemics

Leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies will pledge to support efforts for reduce the period required to develop new vaccines, drugs and tests in the event of new pandemics to 100 days. “We will support science to shorten the cycle for the development of safe and effective vaccines, therapies and diagnostics from 300 to 100 days,” reads the final release.

Restart international travel safely

Leaders have made a commitment to restart international travel “in a safe and orderly way”. “To that end – reads the draft of the Final Declaration – pTaking into account national public health policies, we recognize the importance of shared standards to ensure uninterrupted travel, including test requirements and results, vaccination certificates, interoperability and mutual recognition of digital applications, while continuing to protecting public health and ensuring privacy and data protection “.