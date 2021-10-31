G20: sustainable fashion, Prince Charles launches the traceability certificate – Fashion

A digital certificate that tells the story of each piece of clothing, allows its traceability, but above all responds to the “right of people to know if what they buy is created in a sustainable way”. Prince Charles is convinced of this who, on the sidelines of the G20, at Villa Wolkonski – the residence of the British ambassador in Rome – launched an initiative as part of the ‘Fashion Taskforce’ wanted by the same heir to the British throne to explore, study , propose a more sustainable path for fashion, which is one of the most polluting industrial sectors.

The event was held in the gardens of the villa which has 11 hectares of greenery, including the vegetable garden, with the managers of the major companies involved, to present the Digital ID, a real digital passport that accompanies each garment, bringing with it all the information necessary to lengthen its life cycle.

“People have a right to know if what they buy is created in a sustainable way and we have a responsibility to tell them, because we truly believe in the shared principles of transparency, accountability and enforcement,” Prince Charles said before the event, ” Fashion is one of the most polluting industries in the world, but this new Digital ID shows how business is engaging in meaningful and measurable change: providing customers with the information they need to make cleaner, healthier and more sustainable choices. the business does not just talk about these problems, but that it has taken action “.

– Read also Transparent labels in fashion

Loading... Advertisements