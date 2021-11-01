G20: Tedros, we need a global agreement against new pandemics – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – ROME, OCTOBER 30 – “I had the pleasure of discussing with the President of the EU Council Charles Michel the need for a global structural collaboration to respond and prevent future pandemics”. This was written by WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at the end of the face to face, on the sidelines of the G20.



“We agreed that the G20 summit in Rome is a unique opportunity to lay the foundations for a safer and healthier world,” he added. (HANDLE).

