G20, the results of the summit – Corriere.it

The budget of the Rome summit: climate, duties, tax for multinationals and a squeeze on coal

On Saturday 30 and Sunday 31 October, the G20 was held in Rome, the meeting between the richest countries, emerging economies and some international institutions. The themes on the table were many – and here you will find the report cards to the various leaders. Below, however, the point on the results achieved.

The threshold of 1.5 degrees

The leader confirmed the Paris Agreement’s goal of global average temperature rise to stay below 2 degrees from pre-industrial levels – and possibly below 1.5 degrees.

Countries remain committed to the Paris agreement to keep the global temperature rise below 2 degrees and to continue efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees the summit’s final document provides. Which recognizes: The impact of climate change at 1.5C far less than 2. Keeping the 1.5C target at hand will require meaningful and effective action and commitment from all countries.

It is missing for the reference to 2050 as a term for zeroing emissions (a term contested by China and Russia, which indicate 2060: here the interview with the Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov), we speak instead of within or near the middle of the century. A commitment that is still generic according to Oxfam, which immediately asks for the revision of national plans to achieve the objective.

According to the latest UNEP report on global emissions, by 2030 emissions would have to be cut by 30% to reach the 2 degrees target and 55% to reach the 1.5 degrees target (to date, the emissions cut has stopped instead at 7.5%).

Read the report by Viviana Mazza from Rome

Off with duties

It was signed at the G20 a US-EU agreement on duties. Joe Biden has announced the immediate removal of US tariffs on European steel (25%) and aluminum (10%) and the EU will propose to do the same for 187 American products: from jeans to Kentucky Bourbon Whiskey. the end of the permanent conflict unleashed by Donald Trump, who in 2018 erected trade barriers first with China, then with Europe. In the EU, the most affected countries were Germany, the Netherlands and Italy.

After a series of unsuccessful attempts to settle the dispute amicably, Brussels had resorted to the WTO and adopted multi-billion dollar retaliation measures on US exports. After a series of unsuccessful attempts to settle the dispute amicably, Brussels had resorted to the WTO and adopted multi-billion dollar retaliation measures on US exports. The one agreed at the G20 in Rome is a first step to overcome the conflictual phase of the dispute, aiming to return to a negotiation path that in turn allows exchanges between the two economic giants to return to normal.

Read the in-depth analysis by Giuseppe Sarcina, Washington correspondent

Global minimum tax

After years of negotiations, the leaders of the G20 gathered in Rome approved the Global minimum tax, the international taxation system to tax the global profits of corporations that will affect especially the giants of the web. It is a tax that allows companies to be taxed even in countries where they make profits and not only in those of tax residence; moreover, to prevent them from continuing to transfer their tax office to a country where the most favorable treatment is available, the global minimum tax allows countries hosting multinational companies with at least 750 million euros in turnover to impose a minimum tax of 15% on profits. .

Read the factsheet on how it might work and the consequences

Stop the financing of coal

The leaders of the G20 countries have pledged to stop financing new coal plants abroad by the end of this year. A partial stop is judged by Oxfam, which called for a similar measure also on the domestic front and also extended to the gradual elimination of other fossil fuels. That means damaging coal-fired power plants can be built for another ten years, which is incompatible with the goal of limiting warming to 1.5C, the NGO notes.