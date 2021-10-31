G20, today meeting between Blinken and Chinese Wang Yi – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, OCTOBER 30 – The head of American diplomacy Antony Blinken will meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi today, on the sidelines of the G20 in Rome. This was announced by the US State Department.



This is the second meeting between the two, in the midst of Sino-American tensions. The precedent took place last March in Alaska and the Chinese delegation scolded the American side in front of the cameras.



Tension is high between the world’s two largest economies, opposed on multiple fronts, including trade, human rights, Taiwan and the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier this week, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) gave China Telecom America 60 days to shut down its services on US soil, where the Chinese company has been present for 20 years. Beijing had denounced a “malicious repression” with a measure that “compromises the climate of cooperation” between the two countries. The contrasts have multiplied in recent days between China and the United States over the fate of Taiwan, an island that enjoys a democratic system and has its own government, currency and army. However, the territory never proclaimed formal independence. Beijing threatens to use force if it does. This week Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen confirmed the presence on her territory of a small number of American soldiers who had come to train her army and said she was “trusting” the United States to defend her island against China. . Blinken also aroused the ire of Beijing by calling on Tuesday for Taipei’s “significant participation” in UN bodies and on the international stage. President Joe Biden also said the United States has “a commitment” to militarily defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese attack, which appears to break with “strategic ambiguity”, although his team subsequently denied any policy changes.



