G7 foreign ministers: “Moscow reduce escalation in Ukraine, use diplomacy”

“Russia should have no doubts that further military aggression against Ukraine would have enormous consequences and severe costs in response.” This was stated by the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Gb, USA and EU High Representative who “condemn the Russian military presence at the borders and the aggressive rhetoric towards Ukraine”.

In a note, Moscow is asked to “reduce escalation, pursue diplomatic channels and respect its international commitments on the transparency of military activities, as Biden did in his phone call to President Putin on December 7”.

The G7 ministers, the note from the EU’s external action service (Eeas-Seae) specify, reaffirm their support for the “sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as the right of any sovereign state to determine its own future. We praise – the G7 ministers still declare – Ukraine’s position of moderation ”.

The note also states that ministers reconfirm their “support for the efforts of France and Germany in the Normandy format to achieve full implementation of the Minsk agreements in order to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine”.