G7: ‘Moscow reduce escalation in Ukraine, use diplomacy’ – Chronicle

“Russia should have no doubts that further military aggression against Ukraine would have huge consequences and severe costs in response.” This was stated by the G7 foreign ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Gb, USA and EU High Representative who “condemn the Russian military presence at the borders and the aggressive rhetoric towards Ukraine”. In a note, Moscow is asked to “reduce escalation, pursue diplomatic channels and respect its international commitments on the transparency of military activities, as Biden did in his phone call to President Putin on December 7”.

The G7 ministers, the note from the EU’s external action service (Eeas-Seae) states, reaffirm their support for the “sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as the right of any sovereign state to determine its own future. We praise – still declare the minister of the G7 – the position of moderation of Ukraine “. The note also states that ministers reconfirm their “support for the efforts of France and Germany in the Normandy format to achieve full implementation of the Minsk agreements in order to resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine”.

Kremlin, Putin and Biden want to talk again – The Russian army is on Russian soil and does not threaten anyone. This is what Vladimir Putin said to Joe Biden during the virtual face-to-face on December 7, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reported on Rossiya-1 TV today, reports Tass. Peskov added that the leaders of Russia and the US during the interview agreed to discuss Ukraine again, but at the same time stressed that Putin, after the interview with Biden, said he was not particularly optimistic, due to the great distances between Moscow and Washington on the crisis.

The Pope: ‘Open a serious dialogue, Christmas bring peace’ – “I wish to assure my prayers for dear Ukraine, for all its Churches and religious communities and for all its people so that the tensions” are “resolved through serious international dialogue and not with arms”. The Pope said this at the Angelus. “May this Christmas of the Lord bring peace to Ukraine”, Pope Francis wished.