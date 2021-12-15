G7 Paris stops the Tesla Model 3 after a serious accident

G7, the Parisian taxi company, has suspended the Tesla Model 3s in its fleet from service after the fatal accident that occurred last week.

G7: the driver hit several pedestrians and a bike

The accident was particularly serious. One of the G7 drivers, currently off duty, was driving a Model 3 taxi in Paris when he lost control of the car. Has hit a cyclist and several pedestrians before crashing into a van. The budget is one dead and 20 wounded, including three in critical condition. The driver, practically unharmed, justified himself by saying that a “technical problemor ”caused the car to accelerate by itself. Reopening the controversy on “unintended accelerations ”, the unwanted accelerations, which has already led to a recall imposed by the authorities in China. And also to an investigation opened by the body that supervises road safety in the USA, l‘NHTSA. However, the investigation has ended with an archiving, attributing to “human error”The cause of the accidents. At this point, the investigation opened by the French prosecutor becomes crucial, also given the gravity of the accident.

The precedents in China and the USA

In the meantime, however, the G7 has stopped all Tesla Model 3s (the Parisian company has one of the largest fleets in the world). The announcement appeared on the site of Le Figaro: “As a precaution and in compliance with our procedures, G7 has decided to suspend the 37 drivers affiliated with G7 equipped with the model similar to the vehicle involved. Pending the investigations“. G7 also handles 50 Tesla ModeL S., which instead will remain in service. Tesla France has already made a first comment, stating that there is no indication that a technical defect is at the root of this incident. In the event of a crash like this, the Elon Musk company has always placed the responsibility on drivers who they used the wrong pedal. A thesis substantially endorsed by the NHTSA, but not by the Chinese authorities. One of the most famous accidents occurred in China, with a couple who ended up with their car in a river due, according to them, to a “Unwanted acceleration“.