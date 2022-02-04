Gabaski-bis on penalties, Pharaohs in the final – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

22.55 That’s all for the Cameroon-Egypt story. Thanks for your attention and see you on Sunday, at 20, for the Africa Cup final between Senegal and Egypt, again on OA Sport!

22.54 The report cards of the match.

CAMEROON: A. Onana 6.5; Castelletto 6 (99 ‘Moukoudi 5), Ngadeu 7, Tolo 7; Fai 7, Hongla 5.5 (108 ‘J. Onana sv), Anguissa 6.5, Gouet 6 (80’ Lea Siliki 6), Ngamaleu 7 (87 ‘N’Jie 5); Toko Ekambi 6 (98 ‘Bassogog 6), Aboubakar 5.

EGYPT: Gabaski 8.5; Fathi 7, Hamdi 6.5, Abdelmonem 7.5, Elneny 6.5 (86 ‘Lasheen 7); Kamal 6 (85 ‘Ashour 6), Al-Sulaya 6 (46’ Trezeguet 7), Fatouh 7; Salah 6.5, Marmoush 6 (63 ‘Sobhi 6), Mohamed 6.5 (107’ Sherif sv, 116 ‘Zizo sv).

22.49 The Senegal-Egypt final will be played on Sunday at 20 Italian time. Of course, you can follow it LIVE on OA Sport!

22.48 The curse for the host countries continues. Cameroon incredibly eliminated after convincing during the tournament, albeit with light opponents, but also after the quality first half tonight.

22.47 AFRICA CUP FINAL WILL BE SENEGAL-EGYPT!

4-CMR N’JIE PUTS HER OUT OF STOCK! EGYPT IS IN FINALEEEEEEE!

3-EGY LASHEEN ON THE NET, EGYPT FORWARD 3-1.

3-CMR LEA SILIKI IS WRONG, GABASKI GOES TO HER LEFT AND REJECTS! DOUBLE MISTAKE FOR CAMEROON. IT STAYS ON 2-1 EGYPT.

2-EGY Abdelmonem central, Egypt in the lead: 1-2!

2-CMR MOUKOUDI IS WRONG! There’s Gabaski’s parade! It remains on 1-1.

1-EGY Zizo displaces Onana, 1-1!

1-CMR Aboubakar scores, 1-0!

22.39 Ball to Cameroon, the referee gives directions to the two goalkeepers. Aboubakar goes.

22.38 The draw is who will start kicking first.

22.37 Also for Queiroz there is the speech to his Egypt, soon it will begin.

22.36 Conceição asks to use his head to his Cameroon, gathered in a circle, also to pray together.

22.34 The eleven meters will decide the fate of Cameroon and Egypt. Senegal awaits their opponent in the final.

22.33 The referee whistles: penalty kicks!

120 ′ One minute of recovery.

119 ‘SOBHI! WHAT A SCARF FOR CAMEROON! He avoids an opponent on the short side of the area and puts in, four (four!) Fail to beat Onana from the small area. The ball crosses all that area of ​​the pitch.

118 ′ Change Egypt: Sherif comes out, who took over a few minutes ago, inside Zizo. A choice with a view to rigor, even if Sherif could not represent a “problem”.

117 ′ Egypt has more effort than Cameroon since they reached the semifinals after 120 ′ played in both the round of 16 and the quarter-finals.

115 ′ To try harder is Cameroon, along the lines of the performance of the first half. But the players on the pitch are assailed by fatigue. We also begin to study something for any penalties.

112 ′ Salah, dribbling series, stopped at a certain point.

111 ′ The conditions of the pitch are complicated. Many players, in addition to being tired, have slipped in the race.

109 ‘LEA SILIKI AGAIN! He takes pleasure in shooting, Gabaski is saved in a corner kick.

108 ′ Change Cameroon: outside Hongla, inside Jean Onana.

107 ‘Egypt change: outside Mohamed, inside Sherif.

106 ‘The second extra period begins.

22.15 The first extra time ends: still 0-0.

103 ′ Lea Siliki also tries, without success.

100 ‘SALAH! Conclusion from the edge once the ball is hooked, he goes out to the right of Onana.

98 ‘Double change Cameroon: outside Toko Ekambi and Castelletto, inside Bassogog and Moukoudi.

97 ′ Castelletto seems unable to continue the game, soon the change.

95 ‘Trezeguet finds a deviation after his shot from the left corner.

92 ‘LEA SILIKI! From the punishment he makes a cross that turns into a shot, over the crossbar.

91 ′ Extra time begins!

21.53 Triple whistle, we go to extra time. Salah continues to protest, the referee invites him to join his teammates.

90 + 5 ′ Queiroz’s deputy is also warned.

90 + 4 ‘TREZEGUET! He has carved out the space from 25 meters but with his right hand he does not find the goal at all.

90 + 1 ‘Four minutes of recovery.

90 ‘Queiroz expelled, still protests! The minds on the sidelines are heated.

88 ‘Queiroz gets a yellow card for protests, a little too far out of his technical area.

87 ′ Space for N’Jie in Cameroon, for Ngamaleu.

86 ′ Lasheen also enters in place of Elneny.

85 ‘Change Egypt: outside Kamal, inside Ashour.

83 ‘Easy low shot by Fai, a little dirty, for Gabaski.

81 ′ Obviously, in the event of a tie, it would go to extra time.

80 ‘Cameroon change: outside Gouet, inside Lea Siliki.

79 ′ Whoever wins, goes to challenge Senegal in the final, which yesterday beat Burkina Faso 3-1.

78 ′ Fatouh continues to run, all right for the Egyptian.

77 ′ The wave starts at the stadium, almost sold out for a semifinal that has not yet seen a goal.

75 ‘Fatouh on the ground, problems for him too.

73 ′ Gabaski confirms again to continue the race. Meanwhile, Mohamed Sobhi warms up on the sidelines.

71 ′ The ball also chipped the intersection of the posts, Cameroon close to scoring.

70 ‘GOUET! Lightning bolt from the outside, in counterbalance, which touches the post!

69 ′ One time on each side, at the moment, but the count of shots on goal is 1-1.

66 ‘Foul in attack by Mohamed, Cameroon punishment. But Egypt is much more present than in the first half.

63 ′ Change Egypt: outside Marmoush, inside Sobhi.

61 ′ Series of fouls: Elneny in Egypt and Gouet in Cameroon are booked.

59 ‘Ngamaleu at the cross, from the center there is no shot towards Gabaski.

56 ‘SALAH! What a mistake by Hongla with the back pass, Salah tries to override Onana but the ball escapes him.

54 ′ Gabaski comes out and smanaccia Ngamaleu’s corner kick.

52 ‘ANGUISSA! Fast action from Cameroon, with the Napoli midfielder receiving almost close to the edge of the area but shooting high.

51 ′ Kamal stopped during a personal action, but Egypt is pressing.

48 ′ MOHAMED! Free kick Egypt from the left, Mohamed hits the center of the head, easy for Onana.

46 ‘The second half begins!

21.03 Change Egypt: out Al-Sulaya, in Trezeguet.

20.49 The first half ends: 0-0 between Cameroon and Egypt. Domination of the home team, with timid responses from the Pharaohs. Last phase characterized by many interruptions due to fouls. The resumption, in less than a quarter of an hour, on OA Sport!

45 + 2 ′ Kamal’s passage too long for Salah, on Onana.

45 ‘Three minutes of recovery.

44 ‘Phase broken up by many fouls: Fathi irregular on Anguissa.

43 ′ Hamdi has to be medicated following a hard fight. Yellow bandage on his head, he’ll be back soon.

41 ′ In the stands, also the FIFA president Gianni Infantino to watch the game.

40 ‘Mohamed falls after the duel with Toko Ekambi but it is he who makes a foul.

36 ‘Ngadeu wins a free kick alone. He forced Kamal to foul after the Cameroonian stretched the ball: he was booked.

31 ‘TOKO EKAMBI! He waits for the cross from the left but kicks badly when he arrives in the area. New chance for Cameroon.

30 ‘Salah is foul, also recommended by the referee.

24 ′ Gabaski is the protagonist of a clash. Medical staff on the field, but seems to continue the game regularly.

22 ‘Kamal’s play, but ends up kicking on the bottom, without worrying Onana.

18 ‘NGADEU! He hits his head from the corner and takes the crossbar! Aboubakar pounces on the rebound in a slip but the ball goes out.

17 ‘ Al-Sulaya wanted to close Anguissa, but touches last: corner.

15 ′ The defense of Egypt stops Aboubakar’s advance.

12 ′ Fathi commits a foul on Aboubakar, Cameroon punishment. And from the Egypt bench, there is a Queiroz who does not believe in the referee’s signal. He even knelt down during his protest to somehow provoke him!

10 ‘Foul by Anguissa, Egypt punishment.

9 ′ SALAH! Left to lap of first intention on the bottom, the first attempt of the Liverpool forward.

8 ′ Cross by Anguissa, taken by Gabaski.

7 ′ The Indomitable Lions insist on the right wing, still no shot.

4 ′ Gabaski recovers the ball, avoiding the corner kick for Cameroon.

3 ′ It is Cameroon to look for the first opportunity with aggression.

2 ′ It is a particular challenge also on the bench between the two coaches. Conceição and Queiroz are both Portuguese.

1 ′ The game begins!

19.58 Almost everything ready: usual photos, then off to a decisive match!

19.56 The hymn of Cameroon, “Chant de Ralliement”.

19.55 The hymn of Egypt, “My homeland, my homeland, my homeland”.

19.53 The fans welcome the two national teams, great atmosphere.

19.50 The two teams have finished the pre-match warm-up. Soon the entry into the field.

19.45 The referee of the match is the Gambian Bakary Gassama.

7.40pm Played at the Stade d’Olembé in Yaoundé, the capital of Cameroon.

19.35 In less than half an hour the kick-off of the second semifinal of the African Cup: one between Cameroon and Egypt will have to bid farewell to the tournament.

The official formations

CAMEROON (3-5-2): Onana; Castelletto, Ngadeu, Tolo; Fai, Hongla, Anguissa, Gouet, Ngamaleu; Toko Ekambi, Aboubakar. CT: Conceição.

EGYPT (4-3-3): Gabaski; Fathi, Hamdi, Abdelmonem, Elneny; Kamal, Al-Sulaya, Fatouh; Salah, Marmoush, Mohamed. CT: Queiroz.

Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Stream of Cameroon-Egypt, semi-final of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

The two teams

One of the two will challenge Senegal. For what has been seen on the pitch, the Cameroon part slightly favorite, given the four wins and a draw. Easy wins against Burkina Faso and Ethiopia in the groups, against Comoros and Gambia in the final phase. Aboubakar and Toko Ekambi were the real protagonists during the tournament, leading the top scorer with 6 and 5 goals respectively.

L’Egypt he had to work harder, albeit having always won four victories, like the Indomitable Lions. However, they arrived short, with Guinea-Bissau and Sudan in the groups, and even beyond regular time, with Morocco and Ivory Coast, with the latter even up to penalties. Fatigue spent more: they helped, yes, but they could compromise access to the final.

OA Sport offers you LIVE LIVE by Cameroon-Egypt, football match valid for the semi-finals of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations: real-time news and constant updates. Kick-off at 20:00. Have fun!

