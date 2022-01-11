Gabbia can start on loan if a defender arrives, Sampdoria likes it

Andrea Conti is officially a Sampdoria player. Besides him, however, the outgoing movements would not seem to be finished. Indeed Matteo Gabbia could leave Milan.

Defender No.In the last few days he is playing as a starter, but only because of the great emergency that hit the Rossoneri. In fact, Gabbia is a reserve in the chessboard of Pegs.

The young defender, however would like to play more. For this second reason Tuttosport, Milan would be considering lending it. So as to guarantee them more continuity and allow them to grow even more.

The newspaper, however, underlines that the number 46 will be allowed to go only and only when Milan will buy a defender. Should the purchase of a pawn in the rear fail, Gabbia will end the season in Milan. For then eventually move on loan next season.

There Sampdoria is monitoring the boy’s situation with interest, applying as favorite for the arrival of the young defender.

Matteo Gabbia joined the Milan youth academy in 2012, where he remained until 2018. Even if he did his first team debut on 24 August 2017. When he came off the bench in the Europa League preliminaries, against Skendija with whom Milan won 0-1.

31st August 2018 is loaned to Lucchese in Lega Pro, where he lives his first real experience as a professional. With the Tuscans plays 30 games scoring a goal.

From the 2019-2020 season he is part of the Milan first team. Where until now he has played 28 games (29 counting his debut in 2017) in all competitions, without ever finding the goal.