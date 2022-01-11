Sports

Gabbia can start on loan if a defender arrives, Sampdoria likes it

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

Andrea Conti is officially a Sampdoria player. Besides him, however, the outgoing movements would not seem to be finished. Indeed Matteo Gabbia could leave Milan.

Defender No.In the last few days he is playing as a starter, but only because of the great emergency that hit the Rossoneri. In fact, Gabbia is a reserve in the chessboard of Pegs.

The young defender, however would like to play more. For this second reason Tuttosport, Milan would be considering lending it. So as to guarantee them more continuity and allow them to grow even more.

The newspaper, however, underlines that the number 46 will be allowed to go only and only when Milan will buy a defender. Should the purchase of a pawn in the rear fail, Gabbia will end the season in Milan. For then eventually move on loan next season.

Romagnoli renewal
Matteo Gabbia Milan

There Sampdoria is monitoring the boy’s situation with interest, applying as favorite for the arrival of the young defender.

Matteo Gabbia joined the Milan youth academy in 2012, where he remained until 2018. Even if he did his first team debut on 24 August 2017. When he came off the bench in the Europa League preliminaries, against Skendija with whom Milan won 0-1.

31st August 2018 is loaned to Lucchese in Lega Pro, where he lives his first real experience as a professional. With the Tuscans plays 30 games scoring a goal.

From the 2019-2020 season he is part of the Milan first team. Where until now he has played 28 games (29 counting his debut in 2017) in all competitions, without ever finding the goal.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Abu Dhabi, Free Practice 3: Hamilton stands out, but risks an impeding?

December 11, 2021

LIVE READINGS – Primavera, Napoli-Lecce 1-0 (47 ‘D’Agostino): azzurrini fly to second place alone!

November 26, 2021

“Lecce had to be in Serie A, not the grenades”

2 weeks ago

For Chiesa, a very heavy diagnosis: injury to the cruciate ligament, Kulusevski is now untouchable

21 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button