Gabbiadini is not enough, “purple” Sampdoria

Listen to the audio version of the article

Al Franchi, fifteenth matchday of Serie A 2021/22 between Fiorentina and Sampdoria: summary, scoreboard, result and live report of the match

There Sampdoria falls under the blows of Fiorentina and stops the streak of positive results in A league. It all happens in the first half: Gabbiadini deceives the Sampdoria, then the viola comeback signed by Callejon, Vlahovic And Thin. Now head to the Lazio. Here are the votes of the match.

Summary Fiorentina Sampdoria 3-1 HIGHLIGHTS

1 ′ Kick-off whistle – The match at the Franchi kicks off

3 ‘Shot by Vlahovic – The Fiorentina striker tries the power shot, Audero comes out with his fists and rejects

6 ‘Shot by Gabbiadini – The Sampdoria striker tries the shot from distance, the shot is weak and Terracciano blocks to the ground without problems

9 ‘Vlahovic shot – Again the Fiorentina striker receives the ball from Callejon, the conclusion is not very powerful. Audero crashes to the ground in two stages

15 ‘Gabbiadini’s goal – Candreva’s cross in the area, Gabbiadini off and heads into the goal

23 ′ Callejon’s goal – The Fiorentina striker clearly anticipates Murru and on the far post supports the net by beating Audero

29 ‘Sampdoria counterattack – Excellent descent of Candreva. The winger puts the ball in the middle, Caputo fails to deflect it into the goal with his head. The ball reaches Gabbiadini who tries the left

32 ‘Goal Vlahovic – Excellent descent of Igor serving Bonaventura. The midfielder puts a sweet ball in the middle which, with his head, Vlahovic crushes to the ground and displaces Audero

35 ′ Bonaventure shot – Bonaventura tries the conclusion of power, Ferrari opposes with the shoulder

38 ‘Shot by Bereszynski – The Sampdoria full-back tries to move the ball and go to the conclusion, ball out

45 ‘Goal from Sottil – Assist from Biraghi who overtakes Murru, Sottil all alone beats the net

45 ‘Goal from Sottil – Assist from Biraghi who overtakes Murru, Sottil all alone beats the net

45 ‘+ 1’ The first half ends – Fiorentina closed the lead with the result of 3-1

51 ′ Callejon shot – The player of the purple team tries the conclusion, ball deflected for a corner

53 ‘Triple change for D’Aversa – Outside Caputo, Verre and Murru. Inside Quagliarella, Ciervo and Augello

58 ‘Fiorentina counterattack – Sottil flies alone to the door. Augello hugs him and Audero goes out, the conclusion is just outside the door

66 ′ Thorsby tries – The Sampdoria midfielder tries a personal shot, the ball ends up wide

77 ‘Candreva shot – The Sampdoria winger doesn’t think twice and tries the conclusion, ball on the bottom

90 ‘Three minutes of recovery

90 ‘+ 2’ Opportunity for Sampdoria – Thorsby opens on the right for Candreva who kicks and finds Terracciano’s opposition

90 ‘+ 3’ End of the game – Fiorentina overcomes Sampdoria in comeback: 3-1 at the Franchi, Gabbiadini is not enough

Man of the match: Bonaventura (Fiorentina) REPORT CARDS

Fiorentina Sampdoria 3-1: result and match report

MARKERS: 15 ′ Gabbiadini, 23 ′ Callejon, 32 ′ Vlahovic, 45 ′ Sottil.

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): Terracciano; Come, Igor, Martinez Quarta, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Torreira, Duncan (78 ‘Maleh); Callejon (90 ′ Di Stefano), Vlahovic (90 ′ Kokorin), Sottil (68 ′ Saponara). Available: Rosati, Amrabat, Benassi, Frison, Nico Gonzalez, Milenkovic, Odriozola, Terzic. Trainer: Italian.

SAMPDORIA (4-4-2): Audero; Bereszynski (70 ‘Dragusin), Ferrari (84’ Chabot), Colley, Murru (53 ‘Augello); Candreva, Thorsby, Adrien Silva, Verre (53 ′ Ciervo); Gabbiadini, Caputo (53 ‘Quagliarella). Available: Falcone, Ravaglia, Askildsen, Yoshida, Yepes Laut, Trimboli. Trainer: D’Aversa.

REFEREE: Dionisi de L’Aquila. Assistants: Lombardo di Cinisello Balsamo and Schirru di Nichelino. Fourth official: Volpi di Arezzo. VAR: Duties of Rome 1. AVAR: Colarossi of Rome 2.

WARNINGS: Gabbiadini, Colley, Ferrari.