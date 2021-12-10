Gabbiadini man derby for Sampdoria: Genoa knocked out, it is not enough Destro, author of the first goal in the Sheva era | First page

Three goals and three points for Sampdoria, who won the derby with Genoa in anticipation of the 17th day of the championship in A league, the third from last in the first round. The blucerchiati thus bring to 8 points of advantage over the rossoblù, penultimate in the standings at 10 together with Cagliari. Present at the stadium Ferraris the former Genoa striker Pato Aguilera. Earlier this week he was arrested Ferrero, who then resigned from his post as president of Sampdoria. Absent the injured Fares, Cassata, Rovella and Caicedo on one side; Vieira, Damsgaard and Torregrossa on the other.

Gabbiadini unlocks the result in favor of Sampdoria with a header from Candreva’s cross from the right.

At the beginning of recovery Sturaro recovers the ball and serves the equalizer to Hernani, free to control in the penalty area, but his right shot is too high. At this point the unwritten law of football becomes concrete: wrong goal, goal conceded. Caputo doubles by reiterating a rejection of Sirigu on the net on the Candreva diagonal. Sheva plays the cards Vasquez and Destro, who enter in place of Masiello and Ekuban. Pandev becomes dangerous, first touching a goal and then serving a wasted assist from Destro.

Gabbiadini drops the trio with a shot from the edge deflected by Vanheusden. Initially the goal was canceled due to an alleged offside by Caputo (author of the assist), but then the Var certifies the regular position of the former Empoli and Sassuolo. Thanks to this shotgun Gabbiadini becomes the best scorer in the history of the Genoa derby: 5 goals like Baldini and Bassetto, one more than Mancini and Milito. He rejoices on the bench, because in the meantime he had been replaced by Verre. D’Aversa also lets Dragusin and Chabot in for Bereszynski and Thorsby (booked). Shevchenko responds with Portanova in place of Hernani, whistled by his fans. Destro scores the first goal of the Sheva era with a header. On the other side Candreva hits a post. Genoa asks for a penalty for a handball by Dragusin which is not there and splinters the post with a shot from outside the box by Vanheusden. Full post after Vasquez’s header deviated from Yoshida. Ghiglione is booked for simulation in the area. Shevchenko risks it all by putting another striker (Kallon) in place of a defender: Vanheusden. In the recovery Sturaro on one side and Chabot on the other will be booked: both were warned and will be disqualified in Serie A. Standind ovation final of the Sampdoria fans for Candreva, replaced by Askildsen.

The result of 1-3 does not change anymore and for Genoa it is late at night: on Tuesday Salernitana arrives in the Italian Cup, on Friday there is the away match with Lazio in the league. Instead, Sampdoria is expected to have two home games: Thursday with Torino in the Italian Cup and Sunday against Venice in the league.