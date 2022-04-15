Gabby Petito case: Brian Laundrie’s parents will be tried after being sued by the young woman’s family

Miami – The family of Brian Laundrythe 23-year-old who confessed to murdering his girlfriend Gabby Petito22, in a written note he left before committing suicide in Florida, a case with great resonance in 2021, will stand trial due to a lawsuit filed by the victim’s parents.

According to the latest court documents in the case, a judge in Sarasota (west coast of Florida) ordered a jury trial and set the date of August 14, 2023 for its start.

The family of Petito, who was found dead last September after disappearing during a van trip across the United States with her boyfriend, He accuses the Laundries of knowing about the murder but not telling authorities and helping the escape of their son, who killed himself last October while police were searching for him in the Florida wilderness.

The Laundrie’s lawyer, Steven Bartholinsaid that the accusations against his clients are “unfounded” and “frivolous” and that the fact that they did not want to have contact with the Petitos when the young woman was missing was due to the exercise of their constitutional right to remain silent.

The Petitos claim $30,000 in damages from the Laundriesas reported on Thursday by the WSTP television channel in Tampa (Florida).

Last January, the FBI reported that next to the body of Laundrie, who took his own life with a shot to the head, they found a notebook in which he had written that he was responsible for the death of his fiancée.

In July, Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie headed out to tour national parks in the western United States. The couple met during their high school years on Long Island, New York. (instagram)

The 22-year-old had an extensive presence on social media, where she used to share images and videos of her trip around the country with her boyfriend. In her profiles, everything seemed to be going great. (instagram)

In the description of his Instagram account, where Petito had more than 778,000 followers, he wrote: “Traveling the world in our little van.” His last post was on August 25. The last video on YouTube is dated August 19. (instagram)

However, on September 1, Laundrie returned to her parents’ house with the young woman’s van, but without giving details of her whereabouts. (Capture)

Petito’s family reported her missing on September 11, after losing communication with her since August 30, when she texted them, “There is no service in Yosemite.” However, the FBI believes that the young woman did not send this message. (Supplied)

Police on Sept. 15 identified Laundrie, 23, as a person of interest in the case. However, her parents said that they had not known of her whereabouts since the day before. (instagram)

Then, on September 16, authorities released a video showing police officers intervening with the couple on August 12 while they were having an argument near the entrance to Arches National Park in Utah. (The Associated Press)

On September 19, authorities found a body in a camping area near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Two days later forensic personnel confirmed that the body belonged to Petito and that his death was a homicide. (The Associated Press)

Police have been searching for Laundrie since September 18 on a reservation in Florida, where her parents alleged she might be. Two days later, agents raided the residence of the young man’s parents. (instagram)

On September 22, a special team of divers joined the search for the young man in a marshy area of ​​the “T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve”, also known as the Carlton Reserve (North Port Police Department (via AP))

The US Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie on September 23 after a grand jury found cause in her partner’s death. (instagram)

“All logical steps of the investigation have been concluded in this case. The investigation did not identify anyone other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito.”FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement.

Petito and Laundrie traveled across the country chronicling their trip in their truck on social media, before Laundrie returned to her parents’ home in North Port, Florida without her on September 1 and then disappeared.

The FBI investigation into Petito’s disappearance began on September 12, following a complaint by the young woman’s family.

Immediately, FBI agents and local and state police began their search in a remote area within Grand Teton National Park and Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.

A week later, some 20 days since she was last known, a search team located Petito’s remains in an area where the pair had been seen, in the Spread Creek Camping Area.

The coroner’s office concluded in its expert examination that Petito had died from injuries “to the head and neck caused by a blunt object and strangulation.”

It was then that the first lines of investigation pointed to Laundrie as a “person of interest” in this case, since he was the last person who had seen the young woman alive.

Laundrie was reported missing on Sept. 17 after his parents said he went for a hike on Sept. 13 and never came home.