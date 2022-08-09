Gabby Petito’s family plans to sue Utah police

Gabby Petito’s family notified Utah authorities Monday that they plan to file a wrongful death claim, asserting that the police failed to recognize that her daughter was in a life-threatening situation last year, when Agents investigated a dispute between her and her boyfriend.

The lawsuit occurred weeks before, according to authorities, the boyfriend murdered her during a road trip through the United States.

The notice claims that police in the resort town of Moab failed to recognize signs that Petito was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of Brian Laundry on August 12, 2021. The agents ended up allowing the couple to continue their trip after forcing them to spend a night away from each other.

Petito, 22, is seen noticeably shaken in widely released police body camera video from the course of the investigation last year, raising questions about whether a different police response could have prevented her murder. During a video appearance at a news conference to unveil the notification, Petito’s mother, Nicole Schmidt, said “it’s very painful to watch.”

“I wanted to jump through the screen and rescue her”Schmidt stated.

A notice of claim is required before a person can sue government entities. In their complaint, the family stated that the lawsuit seeks $50 million in damages. Moab authorities have 60 days to respond before the Petitos can file a lawsuit based on the allegation.

The family’s attorney, James McConkie, told reporters in Salt Lake City that “deputies failed to recognize the grave danger he was in and did not fully and properly investigate.”

“They lacked the training they needed to recognize the clear signs that were evident that morning that Gabby was a victim and in dire need of immediate help,” he added.