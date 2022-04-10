Gabi Desangles and her boyfriend break the silence | Beet

Gabi Desangles and her husband José Chabebe, respond to rumors of separation: “We have transparently shared with you our best moments: professional successes, illusions, dreams and the emotion we feel when uniting our lives as a couple.”

“Now we have been pressured to speak at the wrong time about one of the most difficult moments, precisely related to our marriage. Behind this account and the public figure there is a human being, so we ask you to please give us the privacy that we so much need at this time.”

“We are supporters of freedom of expression. However, we bet that when referring to our life as a couple, it is done on the basis of reality. For this reason, we have contracted the pertinent legal services in order to prosecute the violations of the law that have been perpetrated to our detriment.”

“We sincerely thank everyone who gives us messages of encouragement, both those who know us personally and those who simply identify with what they see behind the screen.”

“Your appreciation is invaluable at times like this.”

God bless you;

Jose and Gabi