Entertainment

Gabi Desangles and her boyfriend break the silence | Beet

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

Gabi Desangles and her husband José Chabebe, respond to rumors of separation: “We have transparently shared with you our best moments: professional successes, illusions, dreams and the emotion we feel when uniting our lives as a couple.”

“Now we have been pressured to speak at the wrong time about one of the most difficult moments, precisely related to our marriage. Behind this account and the public figure there is a human being, so we ask you to please give us the privacy that we so much need at this time.”

“We are supporters of freedom of expression. However, we bet that when referring to our life as a couple, it is done on the basis of reality. For this reason, we have contracted the pertinent legal services in order to prosecute the violations of the law that have been perpetrated to our detriment.”

“We sincerely thank everyone who gives us messages of encouragement, both those who know us personally and those who simply identify with what they see behind the screen.”

“Your appreciation is invaluable at times like this.”

God bless you;
Jose and Gabi

*News Dominican Republic

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 20 1 minute read

Related Articles

The best Ana de Armas movies to enjoy on Netflix

3 seconds ago

Dakota Fanning Wishes Sister Elle Fanning Happy Birthday

11 mins ago

Angelique Boyer shows off a spectacular body and a perfect tan in a bikini

21 mins ago

Amber Heard confesses that she has always had a love for Johnny Depp.

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button