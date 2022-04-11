Gabi Desangles and José Chabebe break the silence before rumors of separation

The influencer and communicator Gabi Desangles and the producer José Chabebe broke their silence this Sunday in the face of public rumors of an alleged separation, which they did not refer to in affirming or denying, and announced that they hired lawyers to face the defamation.

“No one deserves to be a victim of digital/social lynching and unhealthy defamation because that destroys, although many others benefit. Let’s rescue empathy because in the end we are all human beings,” Gabi posted on her Instagram along with a statement also shared by Chabebe.

The couple got married nine months ago, on July 9, 2021, when they shared with their social media followers by broadcasting the ceremony live.

One of the most emotional moments was when the groom was moved to tears when he saw his beloved arrive at the altar.

The actress also arrived at the altar in a dress by designer Luis Domínguez, who defined it as a “current princess” style.

The member of the program “Esto no es radio” (from Alofoke FM) shared the entire wedding process from the beginning.

It was at the end of 2019 when Chabebe proposed to her in an environment surrounded by friends and family. Before the wedding, they had already lived together for some time and had planned to get married before July 2021, but they had to postpone the ceremony due to the covid-19 pandemic.

The couple began their relationship at the beginning of 2018, but the communicator decided to make it public two months later with several photographs together with Chabebe.

Here is the statement released this Sunday:

“With transparency we have shared with you our best moments: professional successes, illusions, dreams and the emotion we feel when uniting our lives as a couple.

Now we have been pressured to speak at the wrong time about one of the most difficult moments, precisely related to our marriage.

Behind this account and the public figure there is a human being, so we ask you to please give us the privacy that we so much need at this time.

We are supporters of freedom of expression. However, we bet that when referring to our life as a couple, it is done on the basis of reality. For this reason, we have contracted the pertinent legal services in order to prosecute the violations of the law that have been perpetrated to our detriment.

We sincerely thank everyone who gives us messages of encouragement, both those who know us personally and those who simply identify with what they see behind the screen.

Your appreciation is invaluable at times like this. God bless you, Jose and Gabi.”