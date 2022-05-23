Gabriel Boric! Time magazine and the 100 most influential people of 2022

The Time Magazine released the list of 100 Most Influential People Of 2022, among which are outstanding figures from all possible fields. Some of them are presidents like Gabriel Boric, Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin; actors like Andrew Garfield, Zendaya and Zoe Kravitzsingers like Adele and Mary J. Blige, and many more.

Gabriel Boric – Leaders Section of the 100 most influential people by Time Magazine

According to the review made by Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel Prize-winning economist and professor at Columbia University, he emphasizes that the 36-year-old Chilean president “became the youngest president in the history of Chile, with the most votes cast for him than any other president in the history of the country.

Also, it emphasizes a “change of guard” and “of direction for the economy of Chile and possibly the world”. On the other hand, it highlights Gabriel Boric’s approach in combining “fiscal responsibility with a more competitive economy, better social protections and working conditions, equality and social inclusion and protection of the environment”.

However, he acknowledges the divided political scene of the country and the hard work of creating a new constitution. In which the head of state “will need all the skills that he has already demonstrated: listening and communicating, empathy and a deep understanding of Chilean history and culture.”

«He is making Chile the laboratory again social, economic and political world.

This section also highlights political figures such as Volodymyr Zelensky, Xi Jinping, Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin.

Andrew Garfield – Artist Section

Featured actors include Andrew Garfield, reviewed by acclaimed director Martin Scorsese. In it, he highlights his work with the interpreter in the film silence (2016), talking about how “he gave himself completely to the role” and that he was able to “get to whatever emotional level the story required, sometimes right away,” developing confidence and trust in him.

Finally, he defined it as “a remarkable artist, one of the greats of his generation.”

This section also highlights the actors Simu Lui, Zoë Kravitz, Sarah Jessica Parker, Pete Davidson, Mila Kunis and Ariana DeBose.

Zendaya – Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People Innovators Section

The review was in charge of Denis Villeneuve, director of dunes, and highlights the actress as a “timeless” professional who “can do everything”. She also talks about how she has “shone” on Sam Levinson’s series like Malcolm & Marie or Euphoria, and also on Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Also, it defines it as a “autonomous creative force” and as someone who is driven by “pure inspiration, empathy and respect for his craft, that uses authenticity as a new superpower.

This section also highlights figures such as Taika Waititi, Michelle Zauner from Japanese Breakfast.

In other sections such as Icons, they highlight Mary J. Blige, Keanu Reeves, Adele and Jon Batiste. In the Titans, it comes out Oprah Winfrey, Hwang Dong-Hyuk and Kris Jenner.

Check here the complete list of the most 100 Most Influential People of 2022 by Time Magazine.