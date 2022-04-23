Gabriel Caballero is excited about Repechage without paying a fine

Closure of Clausura 2022 for the Mazatlan FC will be of total nerve, since it will face the Puebla at home, game in which a victory would give them to dream of the Repechage and incidentally can help you remove the fine of 33 million pesos for being second to last in the ratio table, and that is what the coach, Gabriel Caballero, did at a press conference.

“One goes hand in hand with the other, which is the main one? Add the remaining 3 points. I am sure that by earning the 3 remaining points, he will not see the possibility of paying a fine.we also know that if we win that there may be the possibility that with 21 points we will enter the playoffs, we have the illusion, we maintain hope until the last date and we hope that things turn out in our favor, “said Caballero.

Los Cañoneros defeated FC Juárez 2-0 on the penultimate day and managed to get into 13th place with 18 points; in the ratio table rose to 15th place and went down to Querétaro.

“The truth, very happy with what the players are doingthey have made a great effort in a difficult moment that they were going through and an extraordinary reaction, now we are trying to do our part. Three wins in a row, four games scoring away points, were things that didn’t happen, but I see a team today with personality and character. We are close, we think about those three points that are pending and then make the final count for what reaches us, “added Caballero.

To win, those from Sinaloa left Juarez on the road, which could not leave without paying the 80 million pesos as the last place.

“We planned the game, it was going to be very difficult, Juárez has had a negative inertia, but he had won the last game, at times they play good games, they have a squad that sounds important in terms of names, but the results unfortunately the mood can fall.

“We tried to do our thing, the fortune that we made the options were goals, last game (Gonzalo) Sosa scored a goal, in the previous two others, Brian (Rubio) entered and scored two goals, the players have acquired a lot of confidence ”, he commented.