Gabriel Caballero responds to possible match against Puebla

The match corresponding to day 17 of the MX League in the Clausura 2022 tournament between Mazatlan FC and the Puebla Striphas caused controversy as they are teams of the same owner and that defined the pass to the playoffs for the first time in history for the Sinaloans.

Faced with this situation, coach Gabriel Caballero made it clear in an interview for the media outlet ‘W Deportes’ that there are more speculations that occur off the pitch before the scenario that was presented for both clubs in the match.

“There you can speculate in some way, but Puebla was there taking care of players, they were already in the league. We knew that the only thing that saved us was winning, it is more what is speculated from outside,” he said.

In addition, the naturalized Mexican Argentine strategist recognized that the drop in the level of the people of Puebla has made the group excited about being able to overcome the playoffs and reach the league for the first time in its history.

“Puebla has had a downturn, in football it is difficult to stay at the same level for 17 days, everyone goes through that pothole. Today we are in a great moment, it does not mean that we are going to win or lose, we want to play a great game against Puebla and Let’s hope things work out for us,” he said.

