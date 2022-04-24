Gabriel Cortez would also be linked in sports betting against Barcelona

The “crazy” was arrested in the last few hours by the national police.

Gabriel ‘El Loco’ Cortez is going through one of the most complicated moments of his life, since the Barcelona flyer was arrested by the police in the morning as part of an operation investigating a dangerous criminal gang in the country .

Cortez’s situation before the Ecuadorian justice seems increasingly compromising, because, from the government, it was affirmed that the flyer fulfilled an important role within the gang, where he knew that people should lose their lives or what orders they received. assassins.

On the other hand, this terrible scenario also reveals that the player would be linked to sports betting against Barcelona. In 2021 this rumor already attacked the Canarian team and led to the departure of Williams Riveros and the physical trainer.

Through his Instagram account, the Ecuadorian journalist, Vito Múñóz revealed a series of message captures, where it is stated that Gabriel Cortez would have bet against Barcelona so that the yellow team loses to Gualaceo.

It is expected that in the next few hours the reality of the still Barcelona player will be clarified, who was going through one of his best moments, being the scorer of the ‘Ídolo’ and also of the LigaPro.