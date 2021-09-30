Gabriel Garko in Civitanova launches a new film “With John Malkovich and Nicholas Cage”

CIAK, SI GIRA – Director Carlo Fusco has chosen the coastal city as the location of an independent production entitled “On the edge of oblivion”, promising that the two Hollywood stars will also be there. From June for 4 weeks the shooting of the feature film that deals with the theme of social unease linked to alcoholism. Today the announcement and presentation at the Miramare Hotel. The film will shoot for festivals and on Netflix and Amazon prime videos. The actor: “I will prepare myself as I have always done, I think it is easier to work with good and competent people rather than with people who are there for push and convenience”

April 20, 2021 – 8.20 pm –

Gabriel Garko talks about the new movie

from Laura Boccanera (photo / video Federico De Marco)

John Malkovich and Nicholas Cage as ruthless lawyers and Gabriel Garko for the first time as the “good guy” who will help the protagonist to recover from self-defeating and destructive choices.

This is “On the verge of oblivion” the director’s film Carlo Fusco produced by Lykos film which will be shot starting from June in Civitanova. Presented and announced this afternoon at the Miramare hotel in Civitanova, the production will be shot in English and will have a international cast confirmed by the director. It seems surreal and even among those present in the room there is skepticism about the presence of the names of such famous and talented actors, yet the director confirms: the preliminary stages will soon start, the search for locations, extras and some minor roles. To bring them to Civitanova among countless choices on a global level some friendships, one of all that with the psychologist and psychotherapist Barbara Montisci who took care of the technical aspects of the screenplay that deals with a social issue such as alcoholism.

“This is an independent production that will have one distribution for now certainly on platforms such as Amazon prime video and Netflix and then, given its content, it will also run for various festivals», Said the director Carlo Fusco. Also present at the Miramare was the assistant of the protagonist, Gabriel Garko in the role of a good guy, the only one who will remain next to a woman who has destroyed herself with alcohol. «I am very happy – said Gabriel Garko at the opening of the conference – for about 4 years I have been away from the scene and I have not worked on the set anymore for many reasons, but now I am happy to start over from this film. We met and liked each other with the director and I believe that the subject, which is very underestimated, is instead a condition experienced by many families in Italy ».

Of the stellar cast that will be at his side, Garko does not say worried: “I will prepare myself as I have always done, I think it is easier to work with good and competent actors rather than with people who are there for thrust and convenience”. The protagonist of the film is Ieva Likos, actress who also signs the screenplay: “The protagonist is a career woman, a mother who, however, at some point separates from her husband and begins an unstoppable descent, goes into depression and begins to consume alcohol until she falls into abuse and to have blackouts that he does not recognize. In its path it will meet many people who will bury it even more ».

It is inevitable to ask why the choice fell on Civitanova and how the involvement with American actors was born: «I met the manager of some American actors in Cannes and she was trying to bring them to European productions – continues Fusco – We met and a first film was born with John Savage and Danny Glover and then the relationship was consolidated. As to why Civitanova, I tell the truth, it is out of friendship with some people I know and who live here and I said to myself why not, we know a new city. Because otherwise Marche film commission is almost non-existent and there will be no participation by the Municipality. However, the whole film will be shot in Civitanova and the shooting will last 4 weeks, both indoors and outdoors. Soon we will begin the inspections for the choice of locations and for the extras ». The film also obtained the patronage of the Order of Psychologists: «I met Carlo Fusco on the occasion of a documentary made together – concluded Montisci – and I understood that in different languages ​​we were saying the same thing about discomfort. I believe that films like these can really make psychological culture ».

