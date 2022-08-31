Gabriel, Patricio Wood’s son, arrives in the United States after a 23-day journey

Gabriel Wood, son of renowned actor Patricio Wood, has recently arrived in the United States.

In an exclusive interview with Program La casa de Maka, the young actor said that despite waiting for a claim process, there came a time when he said: “I’m done here.”

“I had planned to leave a long time ago, but claims take a long time. The situation in Cuba, the adjective that can be used to describe it, falls short. It’s horrible, “he told his interviewer, one of Coralita Veloz’s daughters.

Gabriel explained how, as a result of everything that happened on July 11, he felt that “it was the last straw in the glass.”

“Because of things that happened to me, to my colleagues, to my family in general. The fact of not being able to express yourself without having problems. The level of stress that causes the “oh, I’m not saying this.” That kills me, ”she said.

In these circumstances, both he and his wife decided that their daughter could not “grow up in such a system.”

How did Gabriel Wood come to the United States?

Like the thousands of Cubans who have fled to the United States via Nicaragua.

“The decision was for Nicaragua. It was the fastest thing we had on hand. Money had to be raised of course. My wife, my daughter, my father-in-law and I came. It was 23 days of crossing. We had a very hard time, ”she recounted.

However, he considers that it was his only option. “That’s what they force you to do. There I had no life, I was dying. Whether it’s hunger, stress, despair, whatever.”

Gabriel Wood expressed that “we had nothing. It’s over. It’s hard, because you were born there, that’s your country. Emigrating involves an immense risk, more so with your family, but that is what they force you to do,” he added.