Gabriel Santoyo is part of the Kipatla and Señora Acero series – El Heraldo de Juárez

The young 22-year-old actor and digital creator Gabriel Santoyo Navidad, originally from Mexico City, said that having been part of the cast of the Mexican series Kipatla and Señora Acero, although he had a lot of fun in both, clarified that they were two totally different projects .

“Kipatla is about values, empathy, about what it means to be a human being in the fullest sense of the word, and it teaches you to be good, unlike Señora Acero, which is a narco-series that shows action scenes, drug addiction, prostitution and murders.

Of his challenges in his role as an actor, he recalled that the role he enjoyed the most was his character in the movie “Game of Heroes” where he had to play a child with cerebral palsy.

“We had coaching for about two months to learn to do the type of gestures, movements, how to speak, it is important to mention that the character at the age of 30 did have cerebral palsy and we were in counseling with him and with a teacher who taught us” .

Gabriel Santoyo commented that he would like to work alongside American film, theater and television actor Al Pacino; with Canadian actor and musician Keanu Reaves; with actor and professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson; with Australian actor and producer Chris Hemsworth; with the American actor and documentary filmmaker Morgan Freeman; Robert Downey Jr.; Zach Galifianakis and American actress, singer, director, producer and businesswoman Scarlett Johansson.

He revealed that he is now recording his album that will soon be released on all digital platforms; in addition to a project in Musical Theater.

Gabriel Santoyo expressed that since he was a child he dreamed of being an artist and began at the age of 11 having his training at the Argos “Casazul” School of Acting, Performing Arts and Audiovisuals.

“In 4th grade, the mother of a classmate of my sister Dasha went to the school where I was, (at that time I was in 3rd grade of kindergarten) to do a casting for children for a program with Israel Jaitovich on Televisa, and A girl and I stayed, from there I went to study acting at Casazul and to this day I continue to act and I still love it”.

Speaking about what drove him to this profession, he said “what was initially a dream became a goal.”

“What is the most complex and what is the most pleasant thing about your career?” he replied “complex, that you may be in a not very pleasant family situation, let’s tell him that someone died and if you happen to have that day called or something like that, you will not be able to attend and apart you have to pretend to be good for the public, and the most pleasant thing, when you are recognized for your work, of which I lean more towards the seventh art”.

He announced that as a digital creator his goal to achieve in the short term is to present his album, and carry out campaigns with songs of his own.