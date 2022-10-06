Gabriel Santoyo surprises his fans with an impressive physique in networks | PHOTOS

Since childhood, Gabriel Santoyo Christmas He dreamed of being artist. For this reason, at the age of 11 she began her training at the Argos “Casazul” School of Acting, Performing Arts and Audiovisuals.

“In the fourth year of primary school, the mother of a classmate of my sister Dasha went to the school where she went to do a casting for children for a program with Israel Jaitovich on Televisa, and a girl and I stayed, from there I got into study acting at Casazul and to this day I continue to act and I still love it”, he expressed.

The native of Mexico City was part of the cast of the Mexican series “Kipatla” and “Señora Acero” (Photo: Special)

However, the 22-year-old acknowledged that this job is not easy. He explained that there difficult and complex situationss, starting with family members and gave the example of a close person dying.

“If you get that called day or something like that, you won’t be able to attend and besides you have to pretend to be good for the public, and the most pleasant thing, when you are recognized for your work, of which I lean more towards the seventh art,” he said.

At the age of 11, he began his training at the Argos “Casazul” School of Acting, Performing and Audiovisual Arts (Photo: Special)

As for his experience, the native of Mexico City was part of the cast of the Mexican series “kipatla” Y “Mrs. Steel”where he demonstrated his versatility by being two Projects totally different.

“Kipatla is about values, empathy, about what it means to be a human being in the fullest sense of the word, and it teaches you to be good, unlike Señora Acero, which is a narco-series that shows action scenes, drug addiction, prostitution and murders”, he exposed.

Among his challenges on stage has been his character in the film “Game of Heroes”, where he had to play a child with cerebral palsy. “We had coaching for two months to learn how to do the kind of gestures, movements, how to speak,” she added.

In turn, the young chilango would like to work alongside great stars like Al PacinoKeanu Reaves, Dwayne Johnson, Chris HemsworthMorgan Freeman, Robert Downey Jr, Zach galifianakis and Scarlett Johansson.

Since childhood, Gabriel Santoyo Christmas dreamed of being an artist (Photo: Special)

To finish, Santoyo Navidad talked about his next projects and one of them is related to the music industry. He is recording his album that he will soon launch in all the digital platformsas well as a project in Musical Theater.

