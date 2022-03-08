Gabriel Solares, disaffiliated for violence in Querétaro vs Atlas

Enrique Martinez Villar

After the Liga MX Owners Assemblyit was determined that Gabriel Solarespresident of Club wantage, be disaffiliated and immediately leave the board of the team and I can not be more in Mexican soccer.

solar He was the one who was in charge of the board of directors of the team that for a couple of years and rented the club to Grupo Calientewho from now on will manage Club Querétaro again.

The manager had a partnership with the representatives, Greg Taylor and Manuel Velardewho with this punishment they will only lose their shares.

This is one of the determinations of the MX League and the Mexican Soccer Federation before the acts of violence that occurred last Saturday in the game between Queretaro and Atlas at The Corregidora Stadium.

solarwho is a public accountant, He entered soccer a few years ago as manager of Atlante when he was in cancun playing in the MX Ascent.

Querétaro passes into the hands of Grupo Caliente

Before the disaffiliation of Gabriel Solaresthe administration of Queretaro Club will be in the hands of Grupo Caliente, which owned the teambecause the now ex-leader and his group of partners only rented it.

Another of the determinations made during the Assembly is that the La Corregidora Stadium is banned for one yearso that roosters must play the remainder of the tournament behind closed doors.