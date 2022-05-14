Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva postpone their wedding once again due to a powerful reason

Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva despite the fact that they are very excited about their marriage union, once again They have decided to postpone their wedding, this time due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, that prevents the actress’s family from traveling to Mexico to accompany them. This was explained by the soap opera actor in an interview with the program “Despierta América”.

“In real life I am happy, I am very much in love, I am very happy, we are very excited about the wedding and we are still in the preparations and the only thing that has stopped us a bit is unfortunately the whole issue that is happening in Russia and Ukraine”, he mentioned.

Gabriel Soto postpones wedding with Irina Baeva

Photo: Instagram @awakeamerica

Soto and his bride refuse to celebrate their wedding without the entire family present, so once again they decided to postpone the date.

“Irina’s family is a little afraid to leave Russia right now and they have not been able to specify the fact that they come and obviously we are not going to have a wedding if his family is not there, “he explained.

When will the wedding between Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva take place?

between laughs Gabriel Soto said convinced before the cameras of the program that his wedding with the Russian actress should be this year because they have already been waiting for many months. Let us remember that the couple postponed the date due to the sanitary restrictions implemented to curb the covid-19 pandemic.

“This year does not happen because we are already waiting, the pandemic came and then now this. They are things that are out of our hands, but well, finally, we do want to wait a bit for the conflict to lighten up a bit and they can now travel with peace of mind,” he explained.

Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva got engaged in 2020

Photo: Instagram @irinabaeva

Finally the protagonist of “Divided Love” spoke of the illusion generated by forming a family with IrinaWell, although he already has two daughters with the also actress Geraldine Bazan, he wants to have more children with his future wife.

“Irina is her dream that she has and I am obviously happy to form a family in that sense. It is the process, obviously if you are already married, then what is coming, a son, a family, so we are making him want it, ”he concluded.