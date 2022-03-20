Gabriel Soto dies after shooting attack on the border

This is how the Mexican police protected the mechanical workshop where Gabriel Soto was shot, “the Treasure of Sinaloa.”

It was confirmed the death of Gabriel Sotobetter known as the treasure of sinaloaafter a gunshot attack occurred in Tijuanaon the border between Mexico and the United States. Soto Gastélum is a cantante who became famous for surviving three attacks the drug trafficking and that now attracts more attention, because he predicted his death in the ran “118 shots”, He was even right about the city where it would take place. His relatives, friends and doctors who attended him broke the news about his death, through the social media, according to Mexican media. “I’ve already been saved three times from a certain death, with pure ‘goat horn’ they shot me very close. 118 bullets, not even Diosito takes them away from me”, says part of the letter of his drug balladwhich went viral in Internet when his death was reported.

What happened to Gabriel Soto?

On January 22, 2022, he suffered an attack when he was in a mechanical workshop in the city of Tijuana, in the Mexican state of Lower California. The injuries were very serious, so his family decided to transfer him to a neurological hospital in Guadalajara Jalisco. He was in critical condition for two months, until his body no longer resisted and he died.

If he received 118 bullets?

The song “118 shots” It was recorded in collaboration with the musical group New Primicia. According to the lyrics, the character was the victim of three attacks, in which he received that number of shots, the same as the Sinaloa Treasury throughout his life; the last of them in the city of Tijuana, where he was surprised by a group of assassins.

At the moment, the authorities have not been able to establish the motive for the attack, not even in the previous cases where Gabriel Soto was shot, it was possible to verify if he had links with the drug cartels or what the motives were. Here part of the lyrics of the strange corrido that narrates the life and death of the Sinaloa Treasure, with the number of shots, weapons and exact places, as if some seer had predicted it.

“I have already been saved three times from certain death

With pure ‘goat horn’ they pulled me close

118 bullets not even Diosito takes them away from me.

The first was in my house, they wanted to kidnap me,

but I didn’t let them grab me, they start shooting at me

There were 28 shots, they gave me just one.

On the second occasion, it was leaving dinner,

two bursts of shrapnel threw me from two cars

60 fire shots, three bullets hit me.

Third time’s the charm, says a well-known saying,

they caught me in Tijuana, with two horns they shot,

There were 30 bullets, but none hit me.

To protect my life, God shelters me in his arms,

the Treasury have not killed 118 shots.

The Virgin of Guadalupe is taking care of my steps”.

