Gabriel Soto gives his full support to Ángela Aguilar after leaking photos: “That’s a crime”

After the leak of a series of photographs in which Angela Aguilar appears in an affectionate attitude with the Sinaloan composer, Gussy Lau, the 18-year-old singer has received support from all her family, friends and celebrities, who have let her know that she is not alone in these difficult times. To this list of celebrities joined Gabriel Sotowho recalled that he also went through a similar situation.

During a recent meeting with the media at the Mexico City airport, the actor expressed his support for the youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilarwhom he said he admired not only as an artist, because he is also a family friend.

“Angela deserves all my respect and andor I love her very much, she is a very talented girl, I think he’s going to be the next superstar of Mexican music, I adore his dad, I love him very much, he is a great friend of mine“, said.

Although he assured that he prefers not to comment on the lives of other people, he confesses that he found out what happened through social networks, where the scandal of the interpreter of “Tell me how you want” spread, for which he sent his full support because he went through a similar situation in December 2020, when an intimate video was leaked without his consent.

“To all the people that this happens to them, that’s why raise your voice, because finally that is a crimeusing images or using photos, sharing them on social networks or any means of communication without your consent, that is the Olympia Law and that is punishable by jail“, he added.

After Ángela Aguilar shared a video in which she claims to feel violated by the way her privacy was exposed, Gabriel Soto confesses that she feels identified, because despite being public figures, it also affects other aspects of her life.

“We are human beings, we also feel and, obviously, it affects us. I didn’t see exactly what Angela said, I saw that she uploaded something, but in the end if she is affected it is because it obviously hurt her and it is not worth it“, he pointed out before the camera of the journalist Eden Dorantes.

You might also be interested in:

–Angela Aguilar does not stop because of the controversy and publishes a photo with her “great love”

–VIDEO: José Manuel Figueroa makes an unexpected confession about the affair of Ángela Aguilar and Gussy Lau

–Ángela Aguilar drowns her sorrows in Paris enjoying a delicacy of almost $600 dollars