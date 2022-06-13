Gabriel Soto was reunited with who would have been the love of his life and Irina Baeva would not be very happy

Actress Martha Julia and Gabriel Soto had an affair from 2002 to 2004, and it is that on various occasions and separately, each one indicated that they believed they were “the love of their life”. In fact, it was a position that he held for some time, even until he met Geraldine Bazán, who is the mother of his two little girls.

“Martha Julia is a subject that is very difficult for me to talk about. I adore her with all my soul, I will always have great affection for her, I think she is the love of my life“, he stated in an interview with the newspaper La Crónica de Hoy, in 2006.

However, when the actor said that, he was still not having an affair with Bazán.

The Mexican actress said in May 2019 that: “For me, he was (the love of his life). I think we all have that little person that we always carry in our hearts and for me, he always was, “he declared to Radio Formula.

Recently the couple of actors had the opportunity to share together, and it is about the filming that is being given to the new version of the telenovela ‘La Madrastra’, and which is also the protagonist Aracely Arambula. As if that were not enough, the latter also had a romantic relationship with Gabriel.

Martha and Soto were seen talking in a rather calm manner as the production team was getting them ready. to record one of the scenes. In the images that were recorded by Televisa Espectaculos, the Mexican is quite concentrated, listening to what she tells him.

Almost 20 years later and the real reason for the breakup is still unknown. Some mentioned that she was apparently unfaithful to him with the former boxer and politician, Jorge Kahwagi. In his case, the same is also said alone and that she, according to her, would have been with the actress Michelle Ramaglia, at the same time that she had an official relationship.

“He is happy with a relationship, which must be respected and I am very glad that he is happy and that he finds it (love),” Martha Julia told Radio Formula.

