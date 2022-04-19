Gabriela Spanic shows the result of plastic surgery

The Venezuelan actress Gabriela Spanic went through the operating room again to improve aspects of her figure and did not hesitate to show it off on social networks.

Spanic announced in December last year that he would undergo another surgery, this time to modify your bustand decided to share the result with his followers through a video.

“My angels! You wanted to see more of the result of my surgery because of the stories I uploaded today, so here is this video! Enjoying at the beach! I needed to rest because you know that I am unstoppable, but I also know that rest is an important factor for health and well-being! As well as time with family and friends!” she wrote alongside the clip in which she is seen dancing in a bikini on the sand.

The operation was performed with Luis Gil, the so-called celebrity surgeon, who has operated on stars such as Norkys Batista, Alicia Machado and Scarlet Ortiz, among other actresses.

Gil is the only doctor certified by the Mexican Council of Aesthetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, he also specialized in liposuction.

With the surgeon, Spanic underwent a series of operations that ended with enhancing her bust, before undergoing procedures to lift her buttocks, correct all sagging and accentuate her waist.