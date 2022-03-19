Gabriela Spanic’s victory

The lawsuit, already old, between the Venezuelan actress based in Mexico, Gaby Spanic and the famous show commentator Gustavo Adolfo Infante, has been the flower of scandal and has had more setbacks than the plot of any of the soap operas that made Spanic famous in the 90s (and to date); that if she said, that if she returned, that if this that if that, what do you owe me, that you pay me. But the last twist is a surprising thing, because of being cornered, now ‘La usurpadora’ has the upper hand and has given the communicator a soup of its own medicine, something that the show business, in part, has celebrated.

Gabriela Spanic and her legal guardian Marco Madrigal gave a press conference about the status of her lawsuit with Gustavo Adolfo Infante. (Photo by Adrián Monroy/Media and Media/Getty Images)

All this real-life melodrama (worthy of that program that Silvia Pinal had on TV for decades) arose because Infante, who knows nothing of the controversy, aired it on his much-watched program ‘First Hand’ — The same thing that has been eating up the rating and credibility of ‘Ventaneando, which is led by the fearsome Paty Chapoy, of whom Infante, although they hate each other now, was his favorite pupil when he began his career—some audios in which Spanic expressed himself “badly” (according to one understands what it means to speak “badly”, finally it was not as if he were completely missing the truth) of Lucerito, with whom he shared credits in ‘Soy tu dueña’, making her a villain.

To put us in context, Spanic commented on the audio that Lucero was a special person and that it was very difficult to work with her (not in those words, but you understand). Naturally, Infante did not miss the opportunity to “tie up knives” (as we say in Mexico to use generic gossip as a weapon to set two people against each other by a third party) and of course, Spanic angrily protested because it claimed that this “reporting” affected her not only professionally but also personally, because it defamed her.

In order not to make a big deal out of them, things got ugly, because when the actress wanted to sue the TV host, he ended up winning the lawsuit and she with an alleged debt of 400 thousand pesos (which was later reduced to 193,000) whose term of expiration would be in March 2022.

Infante did not hesitate to return to the issue in a cyclical manner, with the obvious intention of making Spanic look bad, which in the meantime did see its bonuses affected and had to look for work even outside of Mexico, while appealing to the corresponding instances, although it seemed that he wasn’t going to make it.

But surprise! Life takes many turns, and finally, although Infante had already reported that the former participant of ‘La Casa de los Famosos’, Spanic, who is currently part of the cast of ‘Corazón Guerrero’, the new soap opera by Salvador Mejía, would soon be seized, announced that the Judiciary of Mexico City supported her so that Infante could not speak of her and her son Gabriel de Jesús again, and that it also annulled the previous sentence, for which she was not obliged to pay a peso to Infante, as the court had ruled a few years ago.

According to the official brief, Spanic showed on its social networks and at a press conference, “protective measures will be taken with the purpose of preventing, interrupting or preventing the consummation of a crime or the updating of a case in civil or family matters. that involves violence against women.

She added that “[el poder judicial de México] defend my Women’s Rights and those of my son: After so many abuses and injustices for years, I can communicate to the public opinion that the Mexican courts have decided to support my petition to prevent my son and I from continuing to be intimidated and publicly humiliated by the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, who for many years has decided to expose me as a crazy woman, with little dignity and lack of talent with the purpose of ruining me as an actress and a woman”, and concluded that she finally feels calm, free and protected.

According to the restraining order, Infante cannot personally approach, talk about or mention Spanic’s name (an order similar to the one imposed on Infante and Alfredo Adame, who is also in a lawsuit with the driver) and has to leave the matter for peace; but the thing is that it is not ending there. The Spanic has gained momentum and there are not a few celebrities who have joined his side; one of them is Galilea Montijo (who, don’t be surprised, also has a dispute with Infante) and Arath de la Torre, who expressed their support in ‘Hoy’.

The argument that Infante, as a communicator (or, well, a journalist, because that’s what he studied) is covered by the protection of freedom of expression has stretched so far that the law ended up stopping him and this sets another precedent; Will it be for good? We do not know. The truth is that now the Spanic is back with everything and is recovering the ground it lost thanks to this brawl. It will not be his career in all its splendor, but it is a new opportunity to get rid of the slander and put the points on the i’s, although it is likely that this failure will not be the end point of this thorny (but tasty) matter.

