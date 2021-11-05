Gabriele Mainetti presents “Freaks out”, his film shot in Calabria

Mainetti’s monsters tell a dream, chewing irony and cruelty and dragging the eyes into an ancient, almost forgotten, surreal wonder. “Freaks out” it is a painting of the fantastic that immerses in a scent smelled to recover from waking, stopped in the dreamlike folds of a circus by stardust.

It took Gabriele Mainetti, in the middle of the sand track, with his hat unstitched, taming the beasts of fantasy, making them feel good without losing their feral cruelty. It took him, with a leather suitcase and loosely tied shoes, to bring back the Italian cinema in the peaks of the impossible to look at a boundless panorama. A mountain that Mainetti climbed with courage and with great art and craft, giving away a film, “Freaks out”, finally in the room despite the tempting sirens of on-demand platforms have been trying to seduce him for months.

Yesterday Mainetti wanted to present his work to Cosenza, in homage to Calabria that offered him the woods of the splendid Sila for some scenes of the film. In a full room, the director, flanked by one of his actors, Max Mazzotta, a highly appreciated theater and film interpreter, spoke to the audience about this second work of his, born by chance and supported by an iron will. Moved by Giuseppe Citrigno, at the time of the filming president of the Calabria Film Commission who invested in production, gave Mainetti and Mazzotta a special recognition and thanked him the director did not rule out the return to Calabria: “Maybe I’ll do it shortly, we’ll see.”

Mainetti: “The music born while I was rocking my son”

Mainetti tells how the idea was born of basing the story around a group of “different” people fleeing the Nazi madness and looking for their own place in a world that collapses to pieces and in which the real monsters, ça va sans dire , are not i bearded oi commandalucciole.

«After the great success of “They called him Jeeg Robot”, with the screenwriter Nicola Guaglianone, we grabbed the first idea that went through our heads and we defended it tooth and nail because we were sure it was the right one ». And they were right. But the immense work, which had to support the ambition of a script that had nothing to envy to the Hollywood blockbusters, sometimes presented itself as a cliff to jump with the confidence to act as a spring. For the director, it was a bit like being there cannon woman who closes his eyes and relies on the stars when the fuse lights up.

And to those Mainetti He arrived there by sprinting beyond expectations and taking care of his creature down to the smallest detail, like an old watchmaker. “The music represent a very important element of the film – he says -. The theme of the opening credits was born while I was cradling my son to put him to sleep. I was rocking it and whistling a progression of notes in the meantime. I immediately sent a voice message to Michele Braga to fix the melody and then the arrangement of what became the theme of the opening credits began ».

Mainetti’s imagery is so solid and multifaceted, sincere, that it manages to transport the viewer into the dream that made him an author. And it is a world inhabited by Steven Spielberg’s adventurous fantasy, from the roots of the lunar George Méliès, from the neorealism of Rossellini up to embrace the western airs of Sergio Lion and the bloody cheek of Quentin Tarantino. It’s a multiverse in which the various dimensions run parallel but meet in the metal of a railway, perhaps while a train is running. The center of the story revolves around the female courage, of a character, Matilde, a little X-Men and a little’ Dorothy Gale, who does not give up on losing what she considers her real family, and fights with herself and with enemies outside.

“They say I’m the father of the film, I actually feel like mom and now that “Freaks out” he will walk alone, I am sure of the child I will want to have ». And he is a son who could touch a gender that in Italy, apart from Dario Argento and Mario Bava, has had mixed fortunes: horror, of which “Freaks out”, an ancient passion of Mainetti, has also faded.

Max Mazzotta: what a thrill to see me in the room

The bond between Max Mazzotta and Gabriele Mainetti is ancient, and dates back to more than twenty years ago when the director was an actor and asked his colleague from Cosenza for help to learn the Calabrian inflection. Since then, the relationship has remained firm and strong. In the film, Max plays a character inspired by the “Hunchback of Quarticciolo”, Giuseppe Albano, one of the protagonists of the Resistence Roman against the German occupation. «This was the role more bizarre of my career. After so many comic parts it is the first as a villain, but the Hunchback he’s not really evil, he’s a bad human, let’s say so. ‘

The interpretation of Max it also concedes something to the Cosentino dialect that has made the audience laugh more than a few in the hall. “I am the leader of the Crippled Devils, a hodgepodge of partisans, all crooked and maimed. When I met again for the first time I was in Venice and it was an incredible emotion because when an actor acts for a film he cannot be aware of what will come out, this too is faith, this is cinema too ».