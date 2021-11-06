Gabriele Muccino, a screaming biography. From Hollywood secrets to The Last Kiss, from meeting Sean Connery to baseball with Tom Cruise: the famous Roman director talks about himself

Luca Guadagnino from the “spatial ego”. Giovanna Mezzogiorno that “if I see her on the street I change the sidewalk”. Monica Bellucci who needs to be “shaken a lot” to get it to act. The embarrassing phone call to Sean Connery to ask him to accept a monstrous cut to his cachet. Madonna who gets angry for a negative judgment on her script. Tom Cruise which obliges him to take a half hour lesson on how to play baseball in the backyard. Steve Wonder who leaves him in the dark in the living room and goes to bed. Life on me – Me, cinema and everything else – An autobiography written by Gabriele Muccino, with the effective collaboration as a questioning goad of the critic Gabriele Niola, it is a suitcase of wonders on the profession of the film director and on the anecdotal of cinema to be savored and enjoyed from the first to the last page.

Ordered chronologically from the first to the last film shot from Muccino, from Ecco Fatto (1998) to The Most Beautiful Years (2020, also TV series version), passing through The Last Kiss and The Pursuit of Happiness, the dialogue between Muccino and Niola is as lustful as a magnum packet of popcorn in the multiplex and at the same time it seems like echoing the famous volume Il cinema according to Hitchcock, written by Francois Truffaut. Okay, I said it. I certainly don’t take my hand away. Like the good Gabriele is not Hitchcock. Yet just when the enjoy, sparkling and terrifying anecdotal of Hollywood life takes a break here are the secrets of an artistic work explained with that authorial instinct (by the way there is also an explanation of why the characters of Muccino on stage are out of breath), even in the infinite commercial (“a film that is not seen it is a film that did not exist “) who signs the painting at the bottom right.

“The rhythm of my actors comes from my Freudian need not to be boring. I put the spectator on a train that goes faster than his ability to get bored “, explains the national Gabriele, one of the very few behind Zalone, not to shoot comedies and to collect money like thirteen at the Totocalcio for the producers of his films. . “The real director is the one who decides what in a scene you have to see, what it takes,” he continues later. And again: the exact lead film sequence by sequence even before shooting; the use of the sequence shot in order not to let the rhythm and the sense of the film be dismembered during editing (there is also a wonderful explanation on the difference between overriding the field and the field and reverse shot to be studied by heart); the visceral hatred for the “doubling“; the “disturbances (…) elements that disturb the scene, create a stress” while the characters speak, such as in The Pursuit of Happiness the guy beating a carpet while the protagonist speaks; the sincerity of the man who has a family (Kiss me again? “I did it for money”). So when the lesson in directing, the fury, the sacred fire, a little fade away (if it’s all Niola’s sack flour, bravo) here is, in fact, the sauce that drips on the pasta.

Hollywood and its madness. Muccino crossing them like an alien. Loved, hated, loved in return, refused. From the “strategy of confusion” to persuade Amy Pascal of Columbia to make the film with Will Smith to the fantozziani encounters with the stars (in attack we have told a few, we add the tangle of linguistic misunderstanding that makes the film with Al Pacino skip). Muccino explains the Hollywood industry like few of his contemporaries. Go-go technical terminology, but also the secrets of preventive marketing and a timely and cynical observation of roles and powers that make the most beautiful cinema machine in the world little more than a Wall Street session. Even if in the end, after having tasted the construction literally detail by detail on how The Pursuit of Happiness was filmed, it is the local Muccino, the one who still metaphorically fights with Pasolini and Scola, who remembers how The Last Kiss should be called Non are nice thoughts (and fortunately), which evokes the idea of ​​having as protagonists Kim Rossi Stuart (who will be very angry with him during the set of The most beautiful years) and Claudia Pandolfi (luckily again), to close again the circle of a never born brotherhood: the one with Italian colleagues. “The smallness of Italian cinema hurts me”, He adds. “I feel better than many of my colleagues. There are few that I admire and esteemor”. An anger that explodes when in 2006 The Pursuit of Happiness does not receive the David as best foreign film (won by Babel): “I can only read in this behavior a form of personal fury that has the smell of envy”. The end. Credits. Muccianini very quickly.