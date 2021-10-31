Gabriele Muccino guest on Domenica In, between international successes and the “mourning” linked to his brother

Gabriele Muccino this afternoon will be a guest of the longest-running TV lounge on Sunday, Domenica in, in the company of the always sparkling Mara Venier. The director will be in the studio to tell his story in the round, as well as presenting his autobiographical book “Life on him“, In bookstores since last 12 October, in which he recounts the most significant moments of his film career.

In Muccino’s story, collected by the journalist Gabriele Niola, behind the scenes on the set and amusing anecdotes alternate with great stars such as Al Pacino, Tom Cruise, Madonna or Sean Connery, but there are also the most painful, personal and professional moments. A biographical narration that in turn looks like a Muccino film, all dynamism and instincts: from the little-known beginnings in Rai, between ‘Ultimo minute and Un posto al sole’, of which he was the first director, to the Italian consecration with the film “The last Kiss”And, finally, the successful partnership with Will Smith.

“The pursuit of happiness” And “Seven souls“Are, in fact, milestones of contemporary cinema able to perfectly combine the exceptional talent of Will Smith with the marked sensitivity of the Roman director, born in 1967. The reflections on life, on his fragility and on death always near, but delicate in his cruelty, are still remembered today with generous affection, an ever-present food for thought on the life that is lost in his attempt to fulfill himself. But it is not the only work in the pipeline for Muccino.

The first project for TV will be the reboot a successful film also directed by Muccino; the TV series “A casa tutti bene” made its debut at the Rome Film Festival as a special event out of competition and will be available in December on Sky. The eight-episode family drama will always be centered around a large choral cast, but different from the cinematographic one that boasted actors of the caliber of Pierfrancesco Favino, Stefano Accorsi and Carolina Crescentini, ready to interpret, as in 2018, the large and messy family of Refresh.

Beyond success, personal dramas

But in the autobiography a lot of space is dedicated to delicate and cracked relationship with his younger brother Silvio Muccino, also a talented actor and director just like Gabriele. In an interview with Corriere della Sera, the director confided that: “I haven’t seen him since 2007, after this time a sort of mourning develops, he did not want to meet me, on any occasion, my children, my parents, my sister, but also Giovanni Veronesi, Carlo Verdone, he made scorched earth around him, far from all those who loved him ”, Gabriele explained, marking the years that pass without being able to meet like a boulder.

“His passing has torn the family fabric, everyone is missing a brother or son. It remains inexplicable, he will take stock of his life. At one point he made such serious statements about me, describing me as a violent man. It was napalm. The judicial papers say the opposite, the story ended with the filing. In the book I wanted to tell everything, I don’t discount myself as a man and a father. “

But in addition to his brother, also the ex-wife of Gabriele Muccino, Elena Majoni, confirmed his violent attitudes. One episode in particular would have conditioned her working life: once Muccino would have, in fact, thrown a slap so hard that it broke her eardrum, damaging her not a little. As a violinist today Majoni can no longer hear his music well.

Gabriele Muccino also tried to reconnect with Silvio, but the outcome was not, unfortunately for him, what he hoped for: “I wrote a character for him. But he didn’t want to know. He answers you with the lawyers and then that’s enough. “