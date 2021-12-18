Gabriele Muccino tells about his Wolverine film that was never made

Gabriele Muccino in his book, Life on him , tells several anecdotes about his long career. In particular, one chapter is entirely dedicated to his American period in which he had great prominence especially with his co-star films Will Smith. However, not many know that the director’s great friendship with Hugh Jackman almost led him to make a movie about Wolverine. To the question “Has your friendship with Hugh Jackman brought you any chances? in fact he replied:

Yes, he wanted me to do a cinecomic based on the Marvel comics, the Wolverine spin-off which, at the time, was called Wolverine Origins. The goal was a Christopher Nolan-like treatment with Batman. A dark and authorial film. I didn’t know anything about comics. I did not know what we were talking about to the point that, immediately after it was proposed to me, I fled and called Domenico Procacci in Italy, who is instead one of the greatest fans, to ask him who Wolverine was. He told me “Gabriele, I’ll take a plane tomorrow morning and I’ll come”.

I said “No, wait, it’s called Wolverine Origins like.” And he: “Gabriele, I’m taking the ticket right now”. He really comes the next day with a stack of comics and explains all about Wolverine to me. And I have to say it’s a very cool story. The script, on the other hand, was very banal, but as always happens the studios in order to conquer the famous four quadrants manage to ruin even the most powerful stories […] Including the true potential of that story, I rewrite it all in my own way on a trip between London and Los Angeles. I write an outline, that is, a lineup of things that happen from the first to the last scene […] The process of the character was very clear to me and I had been very faithful to the comic, from the murdered mother to the stepfather, to the bad stepbrother with whom they try to kill themselves to the claw bones that come out of their hands on that occasion. […]

Then he was captured by the Russian secret services (which happens in the comics but there wasn’t in the first script) and there he undergoes the experimentation to become the Weapon X, the one in which they put adamantium in his bones to turn him into a machine from war that only he could endure because of the regenerating power he possessed from birth. There was also a beautiful scene in which the Russians made him fight with his bare hands against a polar bear to demonstrate the effectiveness of his powers.

I mean, I showed up with this whole thing directly to Marvel, when they weren’t yet a standalone production studio, but they were working with 20th Century Fox on everything that is the universe of mutants. And they liked it! Fox didn’t want me because, according to them, I was making female films and this was a real male film. Fuck heads! Because for them the films that talk about human relationships without carrying a machine gun are feminine.

What do you think? You’d be curious to see a Wolverine movie shot from Gabriele Muccino?