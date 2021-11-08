Gabriele Muccino tells of Will Smith’s refusal to Christopher Nolan for Inception: he did not understand what he was talking about | Cinema

For several weeks, it has been available in Italian bookstores, published by Utet Libri,, the biographical book of Gabriele Muccino made by the director together with Gabriele Niola. A conversation, the one between Gabriele Muccino and our critic, born after the long chat made in August 2020 which we then proposed to you in three appointments through as many interactive articles that we list directly below.

Through Instagram, Gabriele Muccino has published a small and interesting excerpt from the book dedicated to Will Smith, actor with whom he collaborated twice, for The pursuit of happiness And Seven souls. The argument? That time the star allowed herself the luxury of turning down the lead role in Christopher Nolan’s Inception, a role that went on to Leonardo DiCaprio. The director writes:

Will Smith is one who does not forgive you a rejection, indeed I believe that he has never received the rejection of a director in his life. It is he who refuses. I myself saw him turn down a Christopher Nolan film where he would be the protagonist. We were at his house and he called Christopher Nolan, they were on the phone for half an hour during which Will told him he wasn’t going to make the movie. Once attacked, he explained to me frankly what he hadn’t been able to tell Nolan, which was that he had read the script and hadn’t understood anything about it, hadn’t really understood what he was talking about. That role then accepted Leonardo DiCaprio: it was Inception.

Gabriele Muccino then offers his interpretation of the relationship of trust that should exist between an actor and a director:

I can honestly say that I didn’t understand Inception either after seeing it at the cinema. It is cinema in the cube, supreme cinema, but I passively enjoy Nolan’s films, with absolute admiration for the staging but without really understanding them. (Many pretend, let’s face it). That said, when you have a great director in front of you, even if you don’t understand his story from the script, you just have to trust him. It will be a journey. You won’t know exactly what it’s about? The beauty is also in letting yourself be carried away with your eyes closed by a director who takes you by the hand and takes you into his world. I challenge you to believe that Mastroianni had understood the script of 8 and a half! You have to see it three times to truly understand its unattainable greatness that Fellini himself has controlled up to a certain point. The rest did his wonderful subconscious. Will should have done Inception with his eyes closed. Because to keep their eyes open there are some, not many, extraordinary directors. And these you just have to trust. And get taken by the hand. At most, an unsuccessful film will come out. Nobody will be dead. * The rest of my incredible journey to date can be found by reading my autobiography.

What do you think? You can have your say in the comments below!