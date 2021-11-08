Gabriele Muccino tells of Will Smith’s refusal to Cristopher Nolan

For several weeks it has been available in all Italian bookstores, published by Utet Libri, Life on him, the biographical book by Gabriele Muccino made by the director together with Gabriele Niola, in which it has also talked about Will Smith and his rejection of Nolan’s film. Let’s find out what he declared.

Gabriele Muccino and the story of Will Smith’s rejection of Nolan

Through a post on Instagram, Gabriele Muccino has published a small and interesting excerpt from the book dedicated to Will Smith, actor with whom he collaborated twice, for The Pursuit of Happiness and Seven Souls. He decided to tell the time that the actor turned down the lead part in Inception from Christopher Nolan, role then went to Leonardo Dicaprio.

The director in fact he wrote: “Will Smith is someone who does not forgive you for a rejection, in fact I really believe that he has never received the rejection of a director in his life. It is he who refuses. I myself saw him turn down a Christopher Nolan film where he would be the protagonist. We were at his house and he called Christopher Nolan, they were on the phone for half an hour during which Will told him he wasn’t going to make the movie. Once attacked, he explained to me frankly what he hadn’t been able to tell Nolan, which was that he had read the script and hadn’t understood anything about it, hadn’t really understood what he was talking about. Leonardo DiCaprio then accepted that role: it was Inception ”.

The relationship of trust between director and actor according to Muccino

Gabriele Muccino he then gave his own interpretation regarding the relationship of confidence which should exist between a actor it’s a director. In fact, on this subject he stated: “I can honestly say that I didn’t understand Inception either after seeing it at the cinema. It is cinema in the cube, supreme cinema, but I passively enjoy Nolan’s films, with absolute admiration for the staging but without really understanding them. (Many pretend, let’s face it). Having said that, when you have a great director in front of you, even if you don’t understand his story from the screenplay, you just have to trust ”.

“It will be a journey. You won’t know exactly what it’s about? The beauty is also in letting yourself be carried away with your eyes closed by a director who takes you by the hand and takes you into his world. I challenge you to believe that Mastroianni had understood the script of 8 and a half! You have to see it three times to truly understand its unattainable greatness that Fellini himself has controlled up to a certain point. The rest did his wonderful subconscious. Will should have done Inception with his eyes closed. Because to keep their eyes open there are some, not many, extraordinary directors. And these you just have to trust. And get taken by the hand. At most, an unsuccessful film will come out. Nobody will be dead. * The rest of what has been my incredible journey to date can be found by reading my autobiography ”.