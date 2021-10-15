Gabriele Muccino: “Through the films I made I felt I existed, and I made those films to exist”

Gabriele Muccino a month ago he asked Instagram. “What do you want the title of my upcoming autobiography to be?” He wrote, listing the alternatives: Life on him; Rome Hollywood Rome; Me and the cinema, shamelessly; Shamelessly (me, the cinema and the rest). All fits perfectly for the Roman director who in 24 years of career – in no particular and incomplete order – has brought Will Smith on the red carpet of the Oscars (with The pursuit of happiness); hit the box office in an unthinkable period for Italian cinema (with The last Kiss), winning 5 David and crystallizing a generation better than any other; he told tissue papers and mechanisms of power before we all talked about them (in Remember me); directed Russell Crowe and Emma Marrone; managed to bring together 19 of the most sought-after Italian actors in a single film (At home everyone is fine), which will soon also be a television series, his first. We do not know if, in the end, he counted the votes in the comments or if he preferred to give more weight to one in particular, but the first autobiography of Muccino, in bookstores from 12 October for Utet (with the contribution of Gabriele Niola), is Life on him and it’s (really) straightforward. And shameless. There is no discount as a man, as a director, as a father. After all, Muccino is able with just one tweet to “destroy” the mechanism of the David di Donatello or to remain silent for months. «I am excited for the arrival of this book», he says, «In my films, of course, I have often hidden my emotions or moods, but you had to go and look for them in fictitious situations, you were left with the doubt. Not here. I have lived many lives, and now I expose them all. The personal and emotional aspects, the cinema, my gaze on things. I know I’m someone who doesn’t know how to hide, I know I’m particularly inclined to transparency ». Good or bad? “A virtue”, he continues, “but also a big element of vulnerability, that naive ability to always say a little too much”. Gabriele Muccino’s first life is that of a little boy who took the bus from Rome to go to the countryside, to treat his pigeons. In the Monterosi house she was 60, and she took care of them with dedication: «The love for pigeons remains (laughs, ed). Near where I live now there is a nice farm, I should go and see them, to see how many species there are. Because pigeons aren’t all the same, it’s a difficult concept to grasp if you haven’t spent years contemplating them. I also tried to hatch the eggs, but at the time I couldn’t have an incubator. There remains the regret of not having been able to give birth to a lovebird », he concludes. And to you, until the end of the phone call, there is always the question: to what extent will he be serious?

When he starts with his social bursts, does he ever say “what if I had counted to 10?”“Of course. I think I should, but then I avoid doing it just because I should. I have the vocation to kamikaze, when I get excited about something it becomes impossible to stop. As with the madmen of the village who go to the square and start screaming. On certain topics I just don’t control myself, especially since I found social media in my hand. How could I not use the village square par excellence? “

In the book he says that, at the beginning, rather than bringing page after page to the producers, he preferred to show them the film he had in mind by making a 7-minute film. Who was that boy?«I was 29 years old, I had already done a lot on TV, but since I graduated from high school my fixed thought was only one: making films. My lighthouse was the Italian films made in the 50s and 60s, let’s say up to the 70s. Italian cinema in those years had reached incredible quality and dimensions, it had been able to influence everything from American cinema to society. I’ve always had that cinema in mind there. Making the first film like this wasn’t easy at all, I kept telling myself that if I got it wrong I wouldn’t do anything else. If you make your debut, the second film gets a lot more complicated. In addition, I did not want to make the cinema that was made in the years I was growing up ».

What cinema was it?«In my opinion mediocre, I didn’t like what I saw and what I lived. And I, for generational reasons, the protagonists of the past to which I aspired I had not even been able to meet them. It must have been also for this reason that my films immediately made people talk, because they were different from the rest of the cinema of that period. I looked at American filmmakers like Oliver Stone, at his use of the camera. My style immediately appeared different from that of my peers ».

From a certain point on, the term “Mucciniano” was inserted in Treccani.«I find it a bit surprising and a bit sobering. I have always wanted to tell the emotionality of human relationships in that impetuous way, as if it were a thriller. Today watching the quarrels in Scenes from a wedding, I would like to learn to be a little less Muccinian (laughs) “.

In a passage in the book he tells of having told a lie to Al Pacino. She pretended that she understood everything he was saying to her in English, until he was able to unmask her. Would you lie to him again?“No, I understand that some bullshit can’t be done, I’ve lost a bit of naivety, the people who love me told me to wake up a little. Al Pacino was supposed to be the star of one of my first films in America, before de The pursuit of happiness. We were discussing, when at a certain point he asks me “but you know what nuance means in English”, and I “sure”, and he “tell me, then”. I made a silent scene there. Today I wouldn’t even agree to call Sean Connery to talk to him about money. They told me “call him and get him to accept for less”. I made a terrible impression. In those years I had a certain swagger in front of life, everything was fine. The desire to measure myself with life and the strongest emotions was so strong ».

What do you want today?«I’m still here with the soul of someone who has yet to start playing, of someone on the bench. Everything I have done is as if it were not enough to appease my desire to talk about human emotions. Through the films I made I felt I existed, and I made those films to exist. Not all of them, of course, sometimes I try with more inspiration than others. For me it is a necessity, a way to feel good. I also find happiness by telling stories, even by being on a set and orchestrating a machine that follows me and plays this symphony of feelings with me ».

In Life on him he says that his eldest son, Silvio Leonardo, is a great lover of cinema. She would like you to choose him as craft?«I am very pleased, especially when I observe him and I realize that he is suitable for being on the set, that he is passionate. It scares me, however, that cinema with its shadows can hurt children of art. Sometimes I hope that he does any other job and not the director, to avoid any comparison between one of his scenes and mine. I wish he never went through that suffering. I wish him any other job in the cinema, but not the director. However, I wish him to know this world ».

In one passage he defines it as a “great circus on whose slopes there are money and limelight, lights and confetti”.«Being part of this circus world is very beautiful for the quality of the people you meet, from the train driver to the troupe, everyone is there to tell pieces of a story that becomes part of their life. It is something that would not exist without everyone’s talent and energy, a hypnotic world ».

He writes “with the actors on the set, including Will Smith, I’m not tough, I’m furious.” What is the difference?“Furious in a negative but also a positive sense, fury is the impetus of Sturm und Drang, of the fury of the wind that blows at seven kilometers per hour. I’m furious and that fury moves the whole set and the car like a big carousel. It is the energy that is furious, it is the things that cannot be stopped ».

In Life on him goes through for the first time the break with his brother Silvio. He writes that he has not seen him since 2007, but that today he has processed your fracture as if it were a bereavement. How does grief process when the other person is still alive?“I think the process is very long, as far as I’m concerned it took me seven years to mourn. For a truly dead person, it would have lasted less. He, on the other hand, is there that he speaks and says unmanageable things, it is a mourning that cannot have a closure ».

Which have been yours so far best years?«Between 25 and 42, then I experienced a very difficult moment which coincided with the realization of What I know about love. The worst years started around 2012 and ended less when I escaped from America to return to Italy. For me it was a rebirth, at a certain point I could no longer live in that corrupt system. You too inevitably end up being part of that meat grinder that is the Hollywood industry. And then when you are away you realize that the Italian lifestyle is very solid and precious ».

The film that required you the most energy?«The most difficult, a great effort of energies but of discharged energies, was precisely What I know about love. It made me suffer a lot, I definitely consider it the ugliest of all. The most destructive and negative experience of my professional life ».

Which film are you most attached to?“The best years I love it very much, even if it was a difficult film. Also Seven souls, difficult but a very uplifting journey. Without Will Smith it would never have been possible. Each film is difficult, each journey is complex, it is part of our journey ».

In his films, from Amanda Seyfried in Fathers and daughters, to Rosario Dowson in Seven souls, the bathtub often appears. Is it also a constant in your life?“Absolutely not, I don’t have bathtubs in the house, I’ve never loved it. But it is a place where I often find myself to shoot important scenes. They are usually women immersed in a bathtub, and the reason is simple: it all comes from the book Fear to fly by Erica Jong. It ends with the protagonist immersed in a bathtub contemplating the journey, in that moment the center of her life is herself and no longer the pursuit of a man who can support her. I consider it a very strong image ».

The last chapter of the book dedicates him to the films he never made. From Twilight to Passengers. What space do regrets and remorse occupy?«Generally they are not there, they are not part of my life. Some of those movies it pains me not to have them, some would have been important, like Passengers. It is the one I worked on the longest, then I went through small moments of depression, it is not easy to work for six or seven months on a film that is not made in the end. This happens often in Hollywood, but in Europe I play in a league that is favorable to me. If I write a good film, I can be pretty sure it will be done. “

In Life on him love finds less space. He did it on purpose?«In love you have to reveal less, it would have been a delicate chapter. Indeed, love deserves a whole book, but I already tell a lot about it in the cinema. A mini series would be needed, with the possibility of a further story, as happens with great novels. Films, on the other hand, must stay under two hours, scenes must be short. I love the times of the mini series like Scenes from a wedding, or The chess queen, they are more natural “.

