Gabriele Muccino: “We haven’t seen each other with my brother Silvio since 2007. His death tore apart the family fabric, like mourning”

“We haven’t seen each other with my brother Silvio since 2007, after this time a kind of mourning“. In an interview with Courier service, in view of the release of his biography in a week – Life on him – published by Utet, Gabriele Muccino returns to talk about brother Silvio. And he does so by remembering that the relationship between them (Gabriele is 54 years old and Silvio 39 ed) has literally been over for 14 years now. “Since that year he has not wanted to meet me, on any occasion, my children, my parents, my sister, but also Giovanni Veronesi, Carlo Verdone, he made scorched earth around him by all those who loved him. His disappearance tore apart the family fabric, explained the director of The Last Kiss in the interview. “He at one point made such serious statements about me, describing me as a violent man. It was napalm. The judicial papers, however, say the opposite, so much so that the affair ended with the filing “.

Muccino then adds that in the book he wanted to tell everything, so the wait for Life on him she is very tall. Some anticipation of the biography from a vaguely pacified Gabriele, now about to debut on Sky with his first TV series taken from his film At home everyone is fine, there is. Meanwhile, there is a sort of repentance towards the D’Innocenzo brothers (The tweet about the misunderstanding of their film Favolacce is famous, ed): “I like them very much and they know fair play more than many others in this world”. Then a lunge on social media, much used over time by Muccino: “They are not a means to communicate concepts or tell one’s emotions, but only to inform. And sometimes I don’t think about it ”. Finally, Muccino, among the many successes, recalls the classic scripts and projects that begin in Hollywood and then resoundingly end up in oblivion: Passengers with Keanu Reeves and Emily Blunt, a film about Pontius Pilate, but above all that Wolverine with Hugh Jackman who would have been a real and just a moment of rupture with respect to the sensational neorealism of his very excited and teeming Italian and American films (what is The Pursuit of Happiness and not a bike thieves updated?).