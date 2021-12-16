Gabriele Rossi, the actor reveals about the ex Gabriel Garko: “I’m worried about him”

The love, sometimes, it can transform in friendship. TO confirm it is Gabriele Rossi who told how the love story with Gabrile Garko then became a beautiful one friendship. In an interview with the weekly Nuovo, the actor confided breaking down that veil of confidentiality that characterizes it. Speaking of Garko, Rossi revealed: «We often hear from each other, I also feel his sister. The world of work has put it aside. Gabriel hasn’t been back on for four years screen! This creates them anxiety: I want to hear him to know if he’s okay, if he is serene, if his projects go ahead. Affection has remained between us and our families ».

It transpires from his words, the worry for Garko, who in recent years has been sidelined in the field of acting. Gabriel has been talked about more for his sentimental events, from the fake relationship with Adua Del Vesco to coming out, than for anything else.

In fact, the last film about the great screen by Gabriel Garko, Lazarat Burning, dates back to 2017 and in the same year the actor made a brief cameo in the last season of “The beauty of women”. The 49-year-old recently appeared in Dancing with the Stars as dancer for one night and brought up an upcoming project theatrical: will it be a return to the stage in style for Garko? Milly Carlucci, and her jurors, took advantage of it for ask to Gabriel to participate as competitor to the next edition of program and the person concerned has admitted that he will evaluate the proposal.

Meanwhile Garko lives his love affair with the new fiance, whose identity is shrouded in mystery even if it should be called, according to the well-informed, Mattia.

