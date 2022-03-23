Gabrielli to La7 on Russian aid Covid in Italy in 2020: “Suspicions about the military? Not a serious attitude. Amplifying some events is not good for you”

“The intervention fencing followed by some countries is also supported on military facilities. I personally remember doing an exercise in Viareggio in 2010 with the participation of a Russian hospital and there was a military component. I believe that, on our part too, an amplification of some situations is not good for the country, because in some way it inoculates suspicions on what could have been who knows what plots at the time, and then in the substance of things it does not produce any favorable effect “. So a “Tuesday” (La7) Franco Gabrielliundersecretary to the presidency of the Council with responsibility for the secret services, re-scales the controversy over the substantial presence of Russian military on the occasion of the aid that arrived from Moscow to Italy in the March 2020 during the first pandemic wave and on the suspected spying activity of the Kremlin in our country.

Gabrielli also comments on the warnings of Alexei Vladimorovic Paramonovformer Russian consul in Milan and current director of the European department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, who accused Italy of having forgotten the aid received from Moscow: “Solidarity is another collateral victim of war. I believe that complaining about solidarity is not only a fall in style, but also a really not very serious attitude. I remember that our country has intervened with the Canadair against Russia to put out fires, it has even intervened in the Beslan school massacre in 2004. And I must say that the Russians somehow responded for the earthquake in L’Aquila in 2009 and then in 2016 “.